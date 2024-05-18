Infopro Learning to Take Center Stage at the 9th Corporate Learning and Development Summit in Berlin
Infopro Learning announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the 9th Corporate Learning and Development Summit scheduled for May 23-24, 2024 in Berlin.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, proudly announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming 9th Corporate Learning and Development Summit, scheduled to take place on May 23-24, 2024, at Hotel Riu Plaza in Berlin, Germany.
This highly anticipated event will unite industry leaders, thought experts, and professionals in learning and development, talent management, and human resources. Together, we'll delve into innovative strategies and best practices for enhancing organizational agility, nurturing continuous learning cultures, and leveraging emerging technologies in the digital age.
As a Gold Sponsor, Infopro Learning is poised to make a significant impact. Arun Prakash, Executive Vice President & Chief Learning Architect at Infopro Learning, will be a distinguished speaker. Arun's session, "Skill Up: AI's Personal Touch in Corporate Learning," will offer invaluable insights into how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing corporate skills development through personalized learning experiences.
Reflecting on the significance of Infopro Learning's participation in the summit, Arun Prakash shared his enthusiasm, stating, "At Infopro Learning, we are committed to driving innovation and excellence in corporate learning. The Corporate Learning and Development Summit provides an exceptional platform in Europe to collaborate with industry peers and share insights on leveraging AI to transform learning experiences."
The summit will feature discussions on maximizing the value of learning and development as strategic business partners, curating custom skills paths, and ensuring better business alignment and outcomes for L&D initiatives. Attendees can expect two days filled with knowledge-sharing sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at shaping the future of talent development.
Don't miss your chance to meet Arun Prakash and Lee Russell, Director of Sales, Infopro Learning, at the forefront of innovation in corporate learning and development and be a part of the conversation driving organizational growth and success in the digital age.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
