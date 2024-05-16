Kyuramen Celebrates Asian Heritage with Lee Kum Kee Culinary Collaboration at Suwanee Store
SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyuramen, the renowned Japanese ramen chain, is excited to announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with Asian sauce brand Lee Kum Kee at its Suwanee, Georgia location, situated at 3320 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024. Starting May 2024, this partnership introduces three limited-time menu items that blend traditional Asian flavors with Kyuramen's innovative dishes.
Since its opening in November 2022, the Suwanee store has attracted a diverse clientele, ranging from families with children to professionals across all age groups. The restaurant has become a community favorite, known for its unique honeycomb seating and refreshing Tbaar drinks. "We've seen how our Suwanee location has become a beloved dining spot, bringing together both the lunchtime working crowd and families in the evening," said Gary Lin, founder of Kyuramen. "This collaboration with Lee Kum Kee is our latest initiative to enrich our menu and offer our customers new and exciting flavors."
The special menu features the following three dishes, each incorporating iconic sauces from Lee Kum Kee, the household name of Asian sauces and condiments that are staples in kitchens worldwide:
- Pork Tonkatsu Omurice: Enhanced with Lee Kum Kee’s Premium Oyster Sauce and Black Pepper Sauce for a rich, peppery taste.
- Lobster & Chashu Salad Ball: A creative appetizer filled with chashu and lobster, seasoned with Lee Kum Kee’s Sriracha Mayo and Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp.
- Miso Chili Crisp Dry Ramen: A bold, spicy dish that combines Lee Kum Kee’s Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp and Premium Oyster Sauce with a miso base.
"Our collaboration with Lee Kum Kee not only introduces innovative dishes but also celebrates the rich heritage of Asian cuisine," Lin added. "It's about bringing people together over shared memories and creating new stories that go beyond the plate."
With 26 locations nationwide, including three in Georgia, Kyuramen is on a mission to expand its footprint, aiming to open 100 more locations by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by a dedication to sharing the richness of Asian and Japanese culinary culture and bringing authentic and affordable Japanese ramen to all across the United States. For more information about Kyuramen and its location in Suwanee, please visit https://www.kyuramen.com/ or follow Kyuramen on social media @kyuramen.official.
About Kyuramen
Kyuramen specializes in meticulously crafted ramen, developed by expert ramen masters. The founder, inspired by the essence of Japanese ramen, aimed to make it an affordable daily cuisine for everyone. The signature dishes feature unique soup bases, fresh Japanese-style pork roast, a perfectly boiled egg, and green onions. Kyuramen's mission is to provide a stress-free dining experience, allowing everyone to enjoy delicious ramen in a relaxed environment.
