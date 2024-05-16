CEPTES Announces Updates to DataArchiva Backup on Salesforce AppExchange

CEPTES customers can now seed data into any org to innovate faster

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced it has updated DataArchiva Backup application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, providing customers new ways to seed data from one org to another org for faster innovation. DataArchiva marks its next notable milestone in its backup & recovery application after the new addition of seeding capability.

DataArchiva Backup is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FvKnuUAF

DataArchiva Backup

DataArchiva offers archive, backup & recovery solutions to Salesforce customers through multiple AppExchange applications. With a robust & diverse product portfolio to meet specific data management needs, the new addition of org-to-org data seeding in the backup application will certainly be going to help customers accelerate their development cycle, ensure quality, avoid data duplication, and innovate faster. With a simple & fast process, customers using top Salesforce products including Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud can move data from one org to another org by keeping the object relationships intact & maintaining consistent data across orgs.

Comments on the News

"In a world fueled by data & AI, our new org-to-org seeding feature in DataArchiva is the compass guiding us toward precision and progress. With our revolutionary data management suite for Salesforce, we're empowering businesses to sow the seeds of data success," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

"DataArchiva is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by offering amazing data solutions such as archive & backup. With the addition of seeding services, they are a one-stop platform to serve various data needs,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications DataArchiva, XfilesPro, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

DataArchiva Backup & Recovery for Salesforce Data Protection