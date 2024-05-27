Self-Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The self-testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Self-Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the self-testing market size is predicted to reach $22.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the self-testing market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest self-testing market share. Major players in the self-testing market include Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Self-Testing Market Segments
• By Product: Kits, Devices, Strips
• By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Stool, Other Sample Types
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By Application: Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Cancer Testing, Drug Abuse Testing, Sexually Transmitted Disease Or Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing, Cholesterol Testing, HIV Testing, Thyroid Testing, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global self-testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Self-testing refers to the practice of individuals testing themselves for a particular medical condition or characteristic using diagnostic tools or kits without the direct involvement of a healthcare professional. These tests allow individuals to monitor their health status, screen for specific conditions, or manage chronic diseases at home, offering benefits such as convenience, privacy, and empowerment for patients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Self-Testing Market Characteristics
3. Self-Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Self-Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Self-Testing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Self-Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Self-Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

