Personalized Learning Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Personalized Learning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The personalized learning market size is predicted to reach $12.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Personalized Learning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the personalized learning market size is predicted to reach $12.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.

The growth in the personalized learning market is due to the expanding online education. North America region is expected to hold the largest personalized learning market share. Major players in the personalized learning market include Google Plc, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Pearson Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., K12 Inc., Scholastic Corporation, and Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Personalized Learning Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Delivery Mode: Self-Paced, Instructor-Led

• By Application: Personal, Commercial

• By End-User: Higher Education, kindergarten-12th grade, Academic, Others End-Users

• By Geography: The global personalized learning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Personalized learning refers to an educational approach that customizes the learning experience for each student based on their unique strengths, needs, skills, and interests. It leverages technology, data analysis, and instructional strategies to create personalized learning experiences that optimize student engagement, motivation, and achievement.

