Isuzu Jordan extends its partnership with Al Aman Fund to offer more scholarships for orphans.
Isuzu Jordan continues its partnership with Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans to provide more scholarships for its studentsAMMAN, JORDAN, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Qudra Automotive Trading Company, the official and exclusive representative of Isuzu brand in Jordan, announced providing scholarships for two more students benefiting from Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans. These grants are enhanced with opportunities for professional training for vocational schools students and covering the expenses of university education as part of its comprehensive rehabilitation program. This program includes a series of specialized courses in Isuzu automotive service curricula, which will be implemented at the Isuzu maintenance center.
These scholarships, which cover the full cost of university education and vocational training provided by Isuzu, represent a qualitative initiative integrating academic and practical education. They also reflect Isuzu's commitment to fulfilling its social responsibilities towards various groups and sectors, including orphaned youth, and everything related to their future after graduating from care homes.
Engineer Waseem Al Aqra, The General Manager of Isuzu Jordan, stated: "We are pleased to continue this strategic partnership with Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, through which we aim to contribute to expanding the educational inclusion of orphans and increasing their involvement in the employment market, which undoubtedly has positive implications for improving their financial and social lives, as well as creating the desired core of productive and active community members, and supplying the industry with more competencies."
Engineer Waseem added that the scholarships offered by Isuzu, both academically and practically, provide an integrated knowledge and skill experience to facilitate their involvement in various automotive professions.
From her side, the General Manager of Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, Noor Homoud, thanked Isuzu Jordan for its dedicated efforts and continuous commitment to providing high value opportunities for the student benefiting from the program, stating: "Al Aman Fund looks forward to such partnerships as a sustainable investment in the future of orphaned youth and a beacon for their future. Therefore, it is keen to choose partners who provide support in all stages of youth life, from education and training to employment."
The training programs offered by Isuzu Jordan are part of the company's corporate social responsibility and customer care, through which it provides awareness sessions and training programs covering all aspects of automobiles.
Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. A leading entity in supporting orphaned youth, through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its inception, Al Aman has benefited over 4,846 orphans, 66% of whom are female, with 3,383 having graduated and embarked on their professional lives.
