Vietnam automaker VinFast receives 27,649 VF3 reservations

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — VinFast has created quite a stir with its VF 3 model, garnering an astounding 27,649 registration applications within just 66 hours of opening early deposits.

This unprecedented feat not only sets a new record in the automotive market but also reflects the incredible appeal of the VF 3, which is being hailed as a potential "national car model" in Việt Nam.

One of the key factors driving this immense interest is the competitive pricing offered by VinFast. With prices starting at only VNĐ235 million (with battery rental) or VNĐ315 million (battery included), the VF 3 presents an attractive option for consumers. This pricing strategy, coupled with the inability to refund or transfer orders, has solidified the VF 3's status as a highly sought-after vehicle.

Furthermore, VinFast's commitment to quality is evident in its warranty policy, which offers an impressive 7-year or 160,000 km warranty for the vehicle (whichever comes first) and an 8-year warranty with unlimited kilometers for the battery. Such assurances undoubtedly add to the appeal of the VF 3 for prospective buyers.

With the first deliveries expected to commence in August 2024 and a minimum of 20,000 cars slated for delivery this year, VinFast seems poised for continued success with its VF 3 model. — VNS