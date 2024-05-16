Quảng Nam forum promotes innovation, e-commerce on digital platforms

VIETNAM, May 16 -

QUẢNG NAM — More than 200 live streamers, entrepreneurs and representatives from cooperatives gathered at a forum on innovation and e-commerce on digital platforms in the central province of Quảng Nam on May 15 as part of TechFest Quảng Nam 2024, an innovation startup promotion event.

The forum offered an opportunity for the participants to expand their connectivity, thus introducing their innovative startup projects and products, “One Commune-One Product” items, and typical agricultural products of Quảng Nam.

It also provided updates on modern distribution channels, policies and market information, while helping stakeholders to sell products on digital platforms, and optimise technologies to raise production and business efficiency.

On this occasion, representatives of the Agency for Enterprise Development under the Ministry of Planning and Investment presented orientations for sustainable e-commerce development, and outstanding models rolled out by some localities and businesses in this regard. — VNS