Mekong Capital to invest $5 mil in Cambodia biochar, biofertiliser company

HCM CITY — Mekong Enterprise Fund IV (MEF IV), a fund managed by private equity company Mekong Capital, will invest US$5 million in HUSK, a biochar and biofertiliser company committed to regenerative agriculture practices in Southeast Asia, on May 15.

The Cambodian company was founded in 2017, and has rapidly emerged as a leader in the agricultural sector.

Using innovative technologies, it produces biochar, carbon-based fertilisers and crop protection products meant to tackle challenges such as pests, diseases, crop yield gap, and poor soil and nutrient management, which are exacerbated by climate change.

Heloise Buckland, CEO and co-founder of HUSK, said: “Our mission is to accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture and to achieve this we have developed a unique set of technologies and products that build soil, sink carbon and build climate resilience.

“The commitment of Mekong Capital to support our vision could not have come at a more critical time when the need for viable, scalable and impactful solutions to runaway soil degradation is at its most urgent.”

Ellen Van, principal at Mekong Capital and deal leader for the investment in HUSK, said: “We are honoured to partner with HUSK in bringing together knowledge and innovation to accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture.”

“At Mekong Capital, we believe in investing in companies that not only deliver financial returns but also create meaningful social and environmental impact.”

Established in 2001, Mekong Capital has invested in companies like Mobile World, Phú Nhuận Jewelry, Vietnam Australia International School, and Masan Consumer.

MEF IV is Mekong Capital’s fifth fund and has a size of $246 million. It focuses on retail, education, restaurants, consumer services, FMCG, and healthcare. VNS