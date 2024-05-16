Kid Day brings out the best in people at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Tent

Scientology Volunteer Ministers at kids event in Rancho Cordova Attendees getting information from the Volunteer Ministers Tent Volunteer Ministers offering information and materials from their tent at Kids Day

Volunteer ministers hand out information to hundreds at local Kids Day event

A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” — L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attending the annual Kids Day in the Park event in Rancho Cordova the Scientology Volunteer Ministers brought their information and iconic yellow tent to the annual kids day event with their message that “Something Can Be Done About It”.

While the Volunteer Ministers are well known in the Disaster Response Community and have worked on relief efforts at the Northern California wildfires and worldwide on such disasters as the aftermath of 911 in New York, tsunami’s in Sri Lanka and Japan as well as the Earthquake in Haiti and Hurricanes in Florida - they also offer help to families on pressing social issues related to such things as relationships, communication, drugs, stress and raising kids.

All the practical techniques used by Volunteer Ministers are drawn from the chapters of The Scientology Handbook. Combined, these chapters provide all the tools needed to confront and resolve virtually any life situation―from ending marital strife to recovering a friend from drugs to managing a company for optimum success.

At the kids Day event the Volunteer Ministers handed out free information directing attendees to their website where they can use these tools available in a free, easy-to-use online format, supervised by trained professionals.

“We enjoy helping people and overall people really like to help others too and so it is that we work within the community to bring these solutions to families in our City” says the local Public affairs Director for the Church in Sacramento.

Nothing demonstrates that more with the Kids activity called “Helping Hands” where kids would draw the outline of their hands and write something in the hand that they like helping. One rather adorable child wrote they most liked “helping their mom”. A touching moment and reminder of how powerful real help can be and so the day went in bringing out the absolute best in people at this wonderful event.