World-leading developer Meraas introduce exciting new launch at Nad Al Sheba Gardens
Meraas introduce the final phases of Nad Al Sheba Gardens with 3-bed townhouses, and luxury 4, 5, 6 and 7 bedroom villas that overlook a swimmable lagoon.
Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a sanctuary for ambition and purpose. Unlike any other villa community, it responds to contemporary passions for every lifestyle.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dubai Real Estate boom continues, as Leading Middle Eastern developer Meraas introduces the highly anticipated launch of the final phases of Nad Al Sheba Gardens.
The launch is in response to the growing demand in Dubai, among residents and investors alike with recent launches from developers such as Aldar (Athlon), Emaar (The Oasis and Greenway) and Meraas (The Acres). Meraas is dedicated to enhancing Dubai’s global real estate position through a diverse portfolio of master developments, land and properties, including iconic destinations such as Port de La Mer, Bluewaters Residences, City Walk Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, and BVLGARI Residences, to name a few. Meraas values sophistication and innovation to deliver exceptional residential experiences for a global clientele.
The Marketing Department at Meraas commented the following:
"Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a sanctuary for ambition and purpose. Unlike any other villa community, it responds to contemporary passions for every lifestyle. Each mesmerising district serves to foster and grow a sense of abundance, fortified by a spine of walkable roads, cycling, and running tracks.
From yoga lawns to outdoor theatre spaces, there are ample facilities for leisure, fitness, and relaxation, all embracing the harmonious beauty of nature to create a legacy of elevated living that sees every visionary moment come to life."
Previous phases sold out quickly, and Phases 5 & 6 are expected to receive a similarly popular response. Customers of the sold-out Acres Dubai project are also being redirected to the upcoming Nad Al Sheba Gardens launch, with a unique incentive of complimentary private pools included with all purchases.
Nad Al Sheba Gardens Introduction