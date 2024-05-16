Walk-In Refrigerator Market is projected to reach US$20.338 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 6.34%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Walk-In refrigerator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$20.338 billion by 2029.
A walk-in cooler is a spacious, good-insulated, closed area designed for storage and can store various products like frozen food items and perishable products, and also the products can be showcased in this walk-in cooler. Walk-in coolers are especially used in the food and beverage industries for the storage of various products. These refrigerators are usually large in size and have a holding capacity for various items like dairy products, beverages, perishable items, etc.
Walk-in refrigerators are the best options for large food retail shops and food inventory by companies with their huge size these refrigerator offers constant cooling to the items that are preserved in the refrigerator for a longer duration. The important aspect of these refrigerators is the insulations incorporated in these refrigerators make them the best choice for the food industry. Polystyrene and polyurethane are the types of insulators used in these refrigerators.
The growing supermarket and restaurant industry is the primary driving force behind the walk-in refrigerators. The increasing prevalence of hotels and supermarkets is the major key driver for walk-in refrigerators to provide sufficient storage for huge quantities of items, ensure food regulation, and adhere to rules and regulations initiated by the government towards food safety.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the walk-in refrigerator market growth.
• For instance, in January 2023 Tefcold A/S a producer from Denmark collaborated with the Hilknightly India to distribute the company’s commercial refrigeration solution all over India. This collaboration with Tefcold makes it the best refrigerator provider across various industries like medical, restaurants, and supermarkets in India
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/walk-in-refrigerator-market
The walk-in refrigerator market, based on type is segmented into two categories namely indoor type and outdoor type. Indoor type are expected to account for the major share of the walk-in refrigerator market. The indoor-type walk-in refrigerators provide accurate temperature control and enhance efficiency and safeguard the device from rough environments.
The walk-in refrigerator market, based on components is segmented into three categories namely hardware, software, and service. Service is expected to account for the major share of the walk-in refrigerator market. The service is a crucial component for a walk-in refrigerator as these refrigerator needs good service in time for proper functioning and to increase the efficiency in time service will reduce the abnormal breakdown of the device.
The walk-in refrigerator market, based on end-user is segmented into six categories namely the food processing industry, retail food service, the foodservice industry, healthcare facilities, bars, and others. The food processing industry and healthcare facilities are expected to account for the major share of the walk-in refrigerator market. These end-user prefer walk-in refrigerators for storage of bulk items and perishable items and in the medical field to preserve sensitive medications and blood samples.
Based on geography, the walk-in refrigerator market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for walk-in refrigerator in various industries, including food and beverage, bars, healthcare, and retail food service. The demand is being driven by these nations due to innovative technology and developments and food consuming culture where preserved food are consumed often in the region will propel the market for walk-in refrigerators in the future.
The research includes several key players from the Walk-In refrigerator market, such as Friginox, Hussmann Corporation, Bush Refrigeration, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Panasonic, Precision Refrigeration, SRC Refrigeration, Beverage-Air Corporation, and Delfield.
The market analytics report segments the walk-in refrigerator market as follows:
• By Type
o Indoor Type
o Outdoor Type
• By Component
o Hardware
o Software
o Service
• By End – User
o Food Processing Industry
o Retail food service
o Foodservice industry
o Healthcare facilities
o Bars
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Friginox
• Hussmann Corporation
• Bush Refrigeration
• Imperial Manufacturing Group
• Panasonic
• Precision Refrigeration
• SRC Refrigeration
• Beverage-Air Corporation
• Delfield
