Silicone Surfactants Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.04% to reach US$2,640.403 million by 2029
The silicone surfactants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% from US$1,871.148 million in 2022 to US$2,640.403 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the silicone surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2,640.403 million by 2029.
Silicone surfactants are described as a copolymer which is a combination (blend) of silicone and polyethers. Such film-forming surfactants have polyorganosiloxane hydrophobic tails and one or several organosilicon polar groups.
The silicon-based foam additives are used in urethane formulations to serve as a flame retardant rather than as a heat conductor. Furthermore, they are used in the crafting of very efficient paints, lubes, and glues and it is also imbedded in other products. However, biochemical surfactants are compounds that can be found in detergents, emulsions, and crop protection agents which besides modifying the foaming and lubrication, also favor other features. Silicon surfactants are used in many industries like agriculture, coating, cosmetics, personal care items, lubricants, etc.
The increased demand for personal care items is the primary driving force behind the silicone surfactants market growth. Consumers are presently more and more eager to buy the products of good quality such as personal care items that offer unsurpassed results. The silicone-based surfactants sense of glamor, help with increasing the product shelf life, and provide for distributing active ingredients in beauty products, hair care, and moisturizers.
Silicone surfactants are a series of chemicals that a structure that resembles both organic groups and silicon atoms. The silicone surfactants are widely used in various industries like agriculture, paints, lubricants, etc, due to their features like dipersibility and emulsification performance.
Numerous partnerships and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the silicone surfactants market growth.
• For instance, in October 2023 Dow launched a product called “Ecosense APP-1000 Surfactant” which is a nature-friendly originating from plants that provides a perfect cleaning solution. The product is produced using sustainable materials and comprises of various features like clarity, good foaming, and enhaced cleaning capabilities.
The silicone surfactants market, based on application is segmented into five categories namely dispersants, emulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, and defoaming agents. Wetting agents are expected to account for the major share of the silicone surfactants market. The wetting agents are preferred due to their decreased surface tension. This enables fluid to spread and reach surfaces accurately.
The silicone surfactants market, based on end-user is segmented into five categories namely cosmetics and personal care, agriculture, textiles, building & construction, and others. Cosmetics and personal care are expected to account for the major share of the silicone surfactants market. The industry incorporates one of the components of silicone surfactants due to its features and properties like providing a luxury sensation and enhancing the sturdiness of products like creams and shampoos.
By geography, the silicone surfactants market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for silicone surfactants in various industries, including personal care and cosmetics, agriculture, textile, and building and construction. The demand is being driven by these nations due to increased consumer demand for luxury cosmetics and personal care products with nature-friendly options coordinate well with the silicone surfactants which propels the silicone surfactants in the future years.
The research includes several key players from the silicone surfactants market, such as Evonik Industries AG (RAG Foundation), Dow Inc, Silibase Silicone, Resil Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Ele Corporation, Momentive, Harcros, Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd, and Siltech Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the silicone surfactants market as follows:
• By Application
o Dispersants
o Emulsifiers
o Wetting Agents
o Foaming Agents
o Defoaming Agents
• By End-User
o Cosmetics and Personal Care
o Agriculture
o Textiles
o Building & Construction
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Isreal
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Evonik Industries AG (RAG Foundation)
• Dow Inc
• Silibase Silicone
• Resil Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
• Ele Corporation
• Momentive
• Harcros
• Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd
• Siltech Corporation
