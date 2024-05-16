Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach US$14.734 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.58%
The flame-retardant chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from US$10.071 billion in 2022 to US$14.734 billion by 2029.
The flame-retardant chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from US$10.071 billion in 2022 to US$14.734 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the flame-retardant chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$14.734 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Flame retardants are chemical substances that are utilized for different materials in order to reduce the fire waves or decrease the spread of the fire on the materials. The flame retardant is a chemical compound specifically used to reduce the spread of the fire on various components, various chemical compounds and materials incorporated to call it as the flame retardants, and these combination of various chemical properties to increases the impact of flame retardant materials.
Flame retardant chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial products like plastics, surface coatings, and textiles to reduce the strength of materials to ignite. Flame retardants are basically found in various materials and products and those are wood, plastic, consumer electronics, building materials, and electrical equipment.
Growing fire safety regulations are the primary driving force behind the flame retardant chemicals market growth. Government rules and regulations toward fire safety in various construction sites, electrical appliances, and electronics are taking a surge due to these strict regulations. These rules and regulations by the government make flame retardant a mandatory solution. For instance, in October 2023 new fire safety regulations will be initiated in various places, the authorities have published three fire safety regulations for small non-domestic premises, small flats, and small sleeping rooms.
The flame retardants are the variants of chemical compound materials utilized to avoid the fire or decrease the spread of fire around the space. These chemicals are so powerful that even if water is evaporated from the components the strength of the chemicals doesn’t neutralize to fire.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the flame retardant chemical market growth.
• In February 2024: Evonik launched a product for 3D printing called “INFINMA FR 4100L” resin. This innovative chemical substance offers various benefits by incorporating durability and flexibility. The solution comes with a certification frequency of UL 94 V-0 flame retardancy rating at the thickness of 3mm.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-flame-retardant-chemicals-market
The flame retardant chemicals market, based on type is segmented into four categories namely halogen, phosphor, antimony oxide, and others. Phosphor are expected to account for the major share of the flame retardant chemical market. The phosphor are widely used because of their dual functionality nature as they form protective layers that reduce the flames.
The flame retardant chemicals market, based on end-user industry is segmented into five categories namely textile, automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, and others. Electrical and electronics are expected to account for the major share of the flame retardant chemical market. The electrical and electronics industries are usually use flame-retardant solutions as the industry's products require stringent fire safety regulations due to the high risk of overheating.
Based on geography, the global flame retardant chemicals market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for flame-retardant chemicals in various industries, including construction, electrical and electronics, textile and automotive. The demand is being driven by these nations due to technological advancement in the development of various flame retardant chemicals and increased strict rules and regulations initiated by the government regarding fire safety are driving the market for the flame retardant chemical market.
The research includes several key players from the flame retardant chemicals market, such as Clariant Ltd., Albermarle Corporation, Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, J.M Huber Corporation, Thor Industries, Apexical, Inc., MPI Chemie B.V., DIC Corporation, and Lanxess.
The market analytics report segments the global flame retardant chemicals market as follows:
• By Type
o Halogen
o Phosphor
o Antimony Oxide
o Others
• By End – User Industry
o Textiles
o Automotive
o Construction
o Electrical and Electronics
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Clariant Ltd.
• Albermarle Corporation
• Daihachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
• J.M Huber Corporation
• Thor Industries
• Apexical, Inc.
• MPI Chemie B.V.
• DIC Corporation
• Lanxess
Explore More Reports:
• Electronic Wet Chemical Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electronic-wet-chemical-market
• Zinc Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/zinc-chemicals-market
• Petrochemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/petrochemicals-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn