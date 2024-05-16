Herborium Group Signs Agreement with Stardust Holdings for Funding Support for SKINTELL®, Intelligent Skin Co
Herborium Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:HBRM)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM), www.acnease.com ; a Botanical Therapeutics® Company, the provider of proprietary, botanical, medicinal products and integrative, science centered content targeting skin-health, skin wellness and beauty, signed a Non-exclusive Agreement with Stardust Holdings LLC of Vancouver, Canada to secure funding necessary do develop and grow SKINTELL®, its Artificial Intelligence Powered Intelligent Skin Subsidiary.
SKINTELL® houses an artificial intelligence (AI) driven platform designed to meet the needs of the $300 Billion Skin-Health and Skincare Market. The SKINTELL® Intelligent Skin Platform will deliver precise, multi-point diagnosis and curated, personalized, and integrated solution focused (not brand driven) products, content, and services. Those uniquely bundled deliverables target a broad spectrum of needs of consumers and business customers in the skin health/ skincare sector.
It is expected that the world’s top companies will invest $1 trillion over the next five years in AI, with most of it going to new data centers. This is where SKINTELL® Intelligent Skin AI Platform meets the needs of the future. SKINTELL’s® Mission is to maximize the personalized benefits for the members of its community through the accurate and perpetual adjustment and expansion of the most to date and accurate knowhow data base.
The complex and rapidly evolving skin-health/skincare sector is projected to reach globally close to $300 Billion by 2031. According to Market Future’s Research Report from March 2023, exponential growth is also expected in the global Natural and Organic Cosmetic Market sub-sector which is projected to more than double from $41.38 Billion in 2023 to $85.47 Billion by 2031. The estimated increase for the same period in the US market alone is projected to be over 33%. The growing level of expenditures on health and selfcare, coupled with increasing consumer awareness about chemicals and their potential adverse effects are major drivers of this growth. Herborium Group has been blazing the innovative natural path in the skin-health /skincare sector for almost two decades and is now ready to use AI technology to advance it further, and to incorporate AI to drive its “Intelligent Skin is In” Program.
Stardust Holdings Ltd. was established in 1986 and has been in business as a financial facilitator for companies in a wide range of industries. The president, Dr. Ted Robinson, is a surgeon who orients Stardust towards the medical industry and companies that can benefit patients in North America, Asia, Europe and elsewhere. He has a particular penchant for natural health products because they lack the side effects of treatments that often involve chemically derived pharmaceuticals. Over the past years the total capital raised and being raised by Stardust Holdings is in the range of $2 Billion USD.
“The due diligence that Stardust has conducted on Herborium’s products and performance, coupled with SKINTELL's unique mission, capabilities and opportunities provides a strong indicator of a bright future for both entities that are worthy of the support that Stardust is providing. Stardust looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Herborium and SKINTELL." Commented Dr. Robinson
“We are both - proud and hopeful to be able to count Stardust Holdings as our supporter. We believe that with Stardust assistance SKINTELL® will become an important and valuable force in the Skin Health/Skincare space.” Commented Dr Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO of Herborium and President of SKINTELL®.
Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
