Herborium® Group launches SKINTELL®, an Artificial Intelligence Powered Company focused on Skin-Health Solutions
Intelligent Skin is In™ : New Proprietary, Toxin -Free skincare portfolio to enter the market the Spring 2024
Herborium Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:HBRM)HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM), www.acnease.com ; a Botanical Therapeutics® Company, the provider of proprietary, botanical, medicinal products and integrative, science centered content targeting skin- health, skin wellness and beauty, launches SKINTELL® -an independent business entity to house an artificial intelligence (AI) driven platform to meet the needs of a $300 Billion Skin-Health and Skincare Market.
The SKINTELL® platform will deliver streamlined, precise diagnosis and curated, personalized, and integrated solution focused (not brand driven) counseling, products, content, and services targeting the broad spectrum of consumers and business customers needs within the skin-health/ skincare sector.
Artificial Intelligence is entering its AI-2 phase. Now that generative AI has arrived, designing the proper algorithm is not the major challenge. Harvesting and using the right data to provide the targeted audience with an optimal, up to date, personalized solution in the most economic and convenient fashion is what will constitute the cornerstone of value added for AI technology in the future. In fact, it is expected that the world’s top companies will invest $1 trillion over the next five years in AI, with most of the funding going to new data centers. This is where SKINTELL’s Intelligent Skin AI Platform meets the needs of the future.
SKINTELL® Mission is to become the destination of choice for consumers and skin- health/skincare providers seeking an intelligent skin solutions platform that can maximize the personalized benefits through accurate and perpetually adjusting and expanding the knowhow database. The first stage of the Intelligent Skin Platform is already under development and expected to launch in 2024 with a tight schedule for further expansion and new partnerships to follow in 2025.
With the robust input of cutting-edge medical science and technology, as well as wellness know-how, todays’ skincare is being reshaped into the complex skin-health sector projected to reach globally close to $300 Billion by 2031. According to Market Future Research’s Report from 2023, exponential growth is also expected in the Global Natural and Organic Cosmetic Market sub-sector that is projected to grow from $41.38 Billion in 2023 to $85.47 Billion by 2032, with the estimated increase in the US market alone by 33.26%. The growing level of expenditures on health and selfcare, coupled with increasing consumer awareness about chemicals and their potential adverse effects are major drivers of this growth. Herborium Group has been blazing this innovative path in the skin-health /skincare sector for almost two decades and is now ready to use AI technology to advance it as an important component of the Intelligent Skin Is In Platform.
To expand access to this growing Natural Skin Health opportunity and to integrate it into Herbarium’s portfolio and SKINTELL Intelligent Skin Platform, the companies have partnered with renowned US Board Certified Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Dominic A Brandy, MD; Co- Founder of THE SKIN CENTER -MedSpa ranked #6 in the country by Allergan, former president of the American Society of Hair Restoration, lecturer and author of multiple national and international, peered reviewed presentations, workshops and publication, President and Founder of Natural Insights Into Cancer LLC.
The partnership results in the launch of a proprietary toxin free/safe, all-natural skin-health line providing multipoint- effective solutions to skin problems ranking from acne to aging while also responding to skin challenges induced by diseases and other contemporary concerns such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal imbalance, pollution, and others. Most of the ingredients in the line, like Herborium Botanical Therapeutics, are ranked on a toxicity level 1 (on a 10 points scale) by Environmental Working Group. (ewg.org)
SKINTELL and Herborium Group are well positioned to take advantage of its early entry position to commercialize and monetize arriving AI-2 technology as well as the emerging shifts and opportunities in Skin-Health & Skincare markets.
