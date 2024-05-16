Submit Release
Cornel West, Black Leaders Launch National Reparations Boycott and Economic Sanctions

UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NATIONAL REPARATIONS CONVENTION BOYCOTT AND ECONOMIC SANCTIONS RALLY SCHEDULE

SANCTIONS BOYCOTT #1
DATE: Friday – May 17th – 12 Noon
Capital One Bank
1947 14th Street – Washington, DC

SANCTIONS BOYCOTT #2
DATE: Tuesday – May 21st – 9:00 AM
Wells Fargo Bank
444 North Capitol Street NW – Washington, DC

Friday, May 17th at 12Noon the launch of a series of national sanctions boycotts, beginning with Wells Fargo Bank in Washington, DC will commence. A major national press conference and candidates’ forum is scheduled for Monday, May 20th at the National Press Club. Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West will address critical questions on US Foreign Policy, the Genocide in Gaza/ the student uprising and the effect US domestic policy, and Reparations/ Black issues.

On Tuesday, May 21st at 9:00 AM Dr. Cornel West will be in attendance for the sanctions boycott taking place at Wells Fargo Bank. Dr. West and Vice-Presidential Candidate Professor Melina Abdullah fully supports full and complete reparations and will participate in the highly anticipated National Reparations Convention, May 17-20, 2024, sponsored by The Afrodescendant Nation.

"We, the African American decedents of chattel slavery and Jim Crow are issuing national boycotts against all businesses that profited from our enslavement and discrimination. We are demanding the reparations and stolen wages that are rightfully ours, which was guaranteed to us by Special Field Orders No.15.

We are asking all Black Americans to pull your money out of these institutions, effective immediately! We will no longer be financing the very businesses that made it their business to oppress us. From this day forward, we will strip them from the Black dollar to such a degree that reparations become the viable solution." - Rashaad Singleton - National Reparations League

AFRODESCENDANT NATION
info@afrodescendant.org
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13416799/Cornel-West-reparations-boycott-Wells-Fargo-Brooks-Brothers-slavery.html

https://www.abc27.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/711280596/presidential-candidate-dr-cornel-west-speaks-out-meets-the-press/

https://corporateaccountability.org/blog/wells-fargo-call-for-reparations/

https://amp.theguardian.com/business/2020/jun/18/barclays-hsbc-and-lloyds-among-uk-banks-that-had-links-to-slavery

https://www.baltimoreculture.org/calendar/event/28537/stain-all-american-brand-how-brooks-brothers-once-clothed-slaves

National Reparations Convention
Afrodescendant Nation
info@afrodescendant.org
