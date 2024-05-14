Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West Speaks Out, Meets the Press
Major National Address and Policy Statement
Presidential ticket Cornel West/Melina Abdullah:The only campaign that understands justice and relates to genuine desires of Black people. From Gaza to Reparations to student uprisings: they get it.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DR. CORNEL WEST AND VICE-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PROFESSOR MELINA ABDULLAH MAJOR NATIONAL ADDRESS AND POLICY STATEMENT
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
DATE: Monday-May 20, 2024 TIME: 12 Noon
LOCATION: The National Press Club
529 14th Street NW - Washington, DC
ZOOM: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86121511537?pwd=wlE6MzPUDiOWVJ6V5eeOZNOUUTEhaU.1
ID: 86121511537 Passcode: 631264
NATIONAL CANDIDATES' FORUM WILL ADDRESS THESE CRITICAL QUESTIONS
Subjects: US Foreign Policy, The Genocide in Gaza/ the student uprising and the effect US domestic policy, REPARATIONS and Black Issues
Will Candidate West and Vice-Presidential Candidate Melina Abdullah be the difference makers in this election?
Is Candidate West the only candidate who represents the popular outrage of the people over the genocide being committed in Gaza against the Palestinians? What effect will this have on the election as the student uprising and broad outrage over US support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s oppressive agenda intensifies?
Is Candidate West and VP Abdullah ticket the only election ticket that truly speaks to issues and genuine desires of Black folks? If so, how does their influence over the Black vote affect this election?
Is the West-Abdullah ticket the only campaign ticket to support Reparations for descendants of slaves born in America? If so, how does this affect both candidates Biden and Trump?
The Host of this forum is nationally renowned police brutality and personal injury attorney Malik Shabazz, Esq. Attorney Shabazz has been in the news heavily this year regarding his representation of victims of the Rankin County Mississippi 'Goon Squad'.
This event is the final day of the NATIONAL REPARATIONS CONVENTION sponsored by the AFRODESCENDANT NATION
On Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 AM, following this important policy speech, and news conference, Dr. West is expected to spearhead a reparations boycott demonstration against a major banking institution that has ties to slavery. Details forthcoming.
MEDIA CONTACT: press@blackrightsmatter.org
Dr. Tauheedah Bronner
AFRODESCENDANT NATION
info@afrodescendant.org
Visit us on social media:
YouTube