The 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards Officially Reveals its Category Winners of the Year for Season 1

2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Women in Business Awards are proud to announce the winners of the first season for 2024.

Today, we honor the winners of TITAN, whose remarkable success within the TITAN community underscores their unwavering dedication to achieving global recognition.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Women in Business Awards are proud to announce the winners of the first season for 2024, honoring the remarkable accomplishments of women in the vast business industry. The competition aims to build a platform that stimulates the growth of female communities while rewarding their benchmarks with honor and prestige, as a means to further publicize these achievements.

In just a single season, this international business award has managed to attract hundreds of powerful submissions from various countries, such as the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, and beyond, promoting their extraordinary achievements globally to business sectors worldwide.

2024 Category Winners of the Year & Outstanding Winners of Season 1

The winners of the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Season 1 have been meticulously selected for their outstanding contributions and achievements across various categories. Amidst intense competition, these exceptional individuals have demonstrated unparalleled brilliance and resilience in the field of business. Their remarkable successes not only represent a year of significant accomplishments but also serve as inspiring stories of exceptional dedication and determination. Below, we proudly present the esteemed individuals and organizations who have rightfully earned this prestigious title:

1. Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Kirsten Brecht Baker - Jeenie CEO & Co-founder

2. Female Executive of the Year – Alysa Taylor of Microsoft

In addition to the Category Winners of the Year, TITAN is proud to honor an expansive list of winners who continue to showcase excellence of the highest tier, exemplifying leadership within their sectors. Among this list of winners are Viveca Chow, Victoria Repa, Kristen Gale, Heather Rollo, Erika Rosenthal, Crystal Maginnes, and Alexis Pfropper, among others. Their achievements reflect a profound dedication to their legacy, furthering the spirit of TITAN while inspiring transformative impact.

Visit the TITAN Women in Business Awards’ official website for the complete list of TITAN winners: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

“We are deeply honored to celebrate these exceptional winners, whose impact transcends their respective industries. Through their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, they are not only setting new standards but also inspiring others to reach greater heights. Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their outstanding abilities, leaving a lasting impression on the esteemed Grand Jurors of TITAN," expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Committed to fairness and diversity, the TITAN Women In Business Awards has invited an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of professionals from notable organizations. This year's panel features esteemed individuals like Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Wasim Fathima Shah (United States), Alice Jasmine Crippa (United States), Liliana Farinha (Portugal), Tirtha Chavan (United States), and many others. Their expertise ensures that selections were made following an intensive evaluation, focusing on the nominees' significant achievements, their profound impact on their sectors, and their invaluable contributions to the wider community.

"Today, we honor the winners of TITAN, whose remarkable success within the TITAN community underscores their unwavering dedication to achieving global recognition," remarked Thomas. "Their achievements serve as a clear indication that success in business knows no bounds, inspiring others to strive for excellence and become exemplary models of success."

Season 2 Now Open for Global Entries

The second season of the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards is now officially welcoming submissions from worldwide female entrepreneurs, executives, female-led teams / departments, SMEs, and large organizations who are making waves across their industries. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on June 20, 2024, and submissions will continue to be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024. Acknowledging the achievements of proud business excellence, the final results will then be announced on November 8, 2024.

About TITAN Women in Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards program recognizes, acknowledges, and celebrates women with outstanding achievements, displaying personal calibers of confidence, optimism, ambition and integrity in the ever-expansive business industry. The award extends welcoming arms to symbols of female accomplishments, advocates of SMEs or large organizations, and all who represent the female community across every industry within the market.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.