Winners Unveiled: 2024 NY Product Design Awards Concludes First Season with Release of Official Results

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 NY Product Design Awards recently concluded its first competitive season, announcing the winners. From a pool of over 1,000 submissions, these exceptional designs were chosen for their ability to significantly improve daily life through innovative solutions.

Created to honor and elevate product designers whose innovations enhance our world, the NY Product Design Awards embody a commitment to recognizing excellence. Open to professionals and enthusiasts alike, the competition underscores the significance of product design in today's interconnected and evolving landscape of consumption.

2024 NY Product Design Awards: Season 1 Unveils Full List of Design and Designer of the Year Winners

As the first season concludes, the NY Product Design Awards has compiled a list of exceptional entries nominated as "Design of the Year" and "Designer of the Year". These nominees, recognized for their outstanding craftsmanship, have earned the highest honors in the competition. The winners are:

1. Product Design of the Year

• The Pulse Bus by Mormedi, Spain (Season 1)

2. Product Designer of the Year

• M40 OPEN by Hunters Yacht, Turkey (Season 1)

"The competition is thrilled to extend a heartfelt congratulations to each winner, celebrating their remarkable achievements and the inspiring impact of their designs," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "These winners exemplify the pinnacle of design innovation, harnessing creativity and forward-thinking strategies to redefine industry standards."

IAA has assembled a diverse panel of industry experts to serve as jurors, ensuring a fair and thorough evaluation process. Tasked with identifying exceptional submissions, the jury aims to honor outstanding works and raise the bar for excellence in the industry. Furthermore, IAA has welcomed nominations from esteemed professionals to contribute to the esteemed pool of jurors.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The awards placed a strong emphasis on fairness in the judging process by incorporating diverse perspectives. To achieve this, a panel of 14 jurors from 11 countries was carefully selected. These esteemed professionals, representing prestigious companies, including Q.C. & Industrial Innovation Product Designer at Parsons Corporation - Khaled Abdul Hamid Elnems, Media & Product Life Cycle Manager at Ideal Standard International NV - Vasil Velchev, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Partner and Chief Design Strategist of TCT Branding - Deepti Kshirsagar, and Head of Product Management at Amazon - Ram Nikhil Dodda, to name a few.

In pursuit of impartiality, the blind judging method was employed. This approach ensured that each entry was evaluated independently, without the influence of other submissions. As a result, winners were selected solely based on their own merits. Assessments were also conducted according to contemporary industry standards, setting a high bar for the competition.

Participation of International Brands

The NY Product Design Awards received entries from renowned companies such as Hunters Yacht, NIU Technologies, Mormedi, Meridian Audio, CASETiFY, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED, Carnegie Mellon University, Boston Planning and Development Agency, and University of Applied Sciences Graz.

Among the entrants were individuals who crafted works for well-known companies participating in the competition. These entrants represented familiar names such as Unilever, Moët Hennessy, University of the Arts London (UAL), Rentech, The AirHood, Pebl furniture, and Dew Tour.

"We are thrilled to once again recognize the outstanding work of designers at the NY Product Design Awards," remarked Thomas. "With each passing year, we look forward to witnessing the influx of remarkable submissions that raise the bar for excellence in design."

Visit the NY Product Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://nydesignawards.com/winner.php.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.