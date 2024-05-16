VETERAN COMMUNITY REACTS TO VA IMPROPERLY APPROVING $11 MILLION IN BONUSES FOR EXECS
The veteran community is firing back over the VA being under fire for perceived misuse of Congressional funds
This is very infuriating, $11 million would have gone a long way to help those waiting for their claims to be processed.”ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veteran community is outraged over revelations that Veterans Affairs leaders handed out almost $11 million in bonuses to more than 180 senior executives last year, with several taking home more than $100,000, according to a new investigation.
— Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.Us
Adding to the outrage, the bonuses came from funds that Congress earmarked and intended to be used to recruit and keep staff needed to process billions of dollars in new veteran’s benefits, not to reward top officials.
According to the 92-page report from the Inspector General's Office, the agency admitted to “insufficient transparency”. When Secretary Denis McDonough learned of the payments last year, he ordered all executives to repay the VA the money they were awarded. At issue is bonuses are still being recouped eight months later because many who received the bonuses have already spent the checks and others are challenging the order, according to the report.
The situation has outraged many in the veteran community, including former Marine Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.Us whose company is designed to help veterans streamline the process of filing for disability benefits with the VA.
Upsetting Monroe is the fact that the money was awarded by Congress to address this perceived roadblock by her and her team of consultants.
“This money awarded by Congress was specifically to help ease the backlog and make it easier for the men and women who served our country and became injured or disabled to receive the compensation they deserve,” said Monroe. “To instead see that money go toward lining the pockets of execs and not help those who served should upset a lot of people.”
Monroe’s statistics back up her claim. According to a VA data report, there is currently a backlog of roughly 300,000 claims and nearly one million pending claims on top of that.
“This is very infuriating, $11 million would have gone a long way to help those waiting for their claims to be processed,” said Monroe. “Thousands of veterans are being denied their rightful benefits after serving this country or are frustrated with how difficult the process is to file a claim. That is the reason I created VetComm.Us. We help them through the process because it’s very difficult for some. We get them a higher rating which leads to more money in their pocket and a better quality of life.”
Monroe also feels there are countless veterans throughout the country who don’t file claims because they are either too proud or don’t feel they deserve it. She says the latest revelation about bonuses being erroneously handed out at the VA should prove to those doubters they should get what they deserve.
I don't want to be mad at US veterans,” said Monroe. “I'm a Marine Corps veteran. But at the end of the day. No hero is going to get your money. You are the hero. It is you who served. You are owed compensation from the VA. If the VA is more concerned with their own bonus system than they are in processing your claims you should realize that you have to be a priority to yourself as the one who served, stop waiting and start rating.”
