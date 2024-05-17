New Children's book Becoming: "Adventures of Drago and Spirit,’
Thank you for believing in the power of storytelling to heal and unite us all. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 🌟 Exciting News! 🌟Author Moe Grace is thrilled to announce the official launch of his new children's book, ‘Becoming: Adventures of Drago and Spirit,’ it will be avaible for purchase on May 23rd,2024 on all platorms including Amazon,Barnes and Noble ,Powell's Books, Books-A-Million,as well as instagram, Baker & Taylor, NACSCORP , Bookazine, Diamond Comic, BPDI, Christian Book and Bookbaby Bookshop ! This book holds a special place in his heart, as it's designed to support children, families, and communities navigating through the challenging journeys of grief, loss, and trauma.
— Moe Grace
‘Becoming: Adventures of Drago and Spirit’ tells the story of two characters, Drago and Spirit, who embark on a journey filled with challenges and discoveries. Together, they learn about the power of friendship, resilience, and the strength found in embracing one's emotions. It's a tale meant to inspire hope and healing in the hearts of its readers, providing a gentle guide through difficult times.
As an LICSW, independent writer, each story Moe Grace creates is a labor of love and dedication, aimed at making a positive impact on the world. Writing this book was a journey of its own, driven by a sincere desire to offer support and understanding to those experiencing loss and trauma. It's more than just a story; it's a resource for opening conversations about emotional healing and coping mechanisms, crafted with care to resonate with both children and adults.
He is now reaching out to the worlds wonderful community for support. You can show that supportt by purchasing a copy, by sharing this post, or leaving a review, you're not only embracing the message of Drago and Spirit but also helping to spread the word so that this book can reach the hands and hearts of those who need it most. Visit us at www.spiritthedragonfly.com
" Thank you for believing in the power of storytelling to heal and unite us all. " - Moe Grace Your enthusiasm and kindness mean the world to me and fuel my passion for creating meaningful, impactful stories. Let's continue to support each other, and together, we can make a difference in the lives of many.
Please consider supporting me as an independent writer. Every share, purchase, and recommendation helps more than you know.📚 #BecomingAdventures #DragoAndSpirit #ChildrensBooks #HopeAndHealing #GriefSupport #TraumaInformed #SupportIndieWriters #ReadersCommunity #EmotionalWellness #ChildrensLiterature #HealingThroughStorytelling #SupportIndieAuthors
For Media and Bookings Contact :
Ceiba 1stLady Chavez
Pr and Arts Agency
305-988-4345
PrandArtsAgency@gmail.com
Ceiba Chavez
PR and Arts Agency
+1 305-988-4345
Ceiba@PrandArtsAgency.com
Introducing Spirit the Dragonfly