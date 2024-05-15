Anticipation Builds for 101st Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

At Laconia We Ride!

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 101st Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® returns to New Hampshire June 8-16. Over 300,000 riders are expected to converge on Weirs Beach and elsewhere throughout the state which has celebrated the event since 1916, making it the country’s oldest motorcycle rally. The event will feature many of the same rides, gypsy tours and events rally goers have come to expect, including the Peter Makris Memorial Run, Ride to Bentley’s and Gunstock Amateur Hillclimb, while also showcasing some of the newer attractions like the Tower Street Hillclimb and events at Beans and Greens Farm and Biergarten.

Also new this year is the race schedule at nearby New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Track preparations for the June 21-23 NASCAR weekend necessitated moving the 101st Annual Loudon Classic® to the first weekend of the Rally and the Vintage races, which traditionally run during the Rally’s first weekend, to Canaan, N.H.

“We’re excited to be hosting the 101st Annual Loudon Classic® on June 8 to kick off Motorcycle Week at NHMS,” says New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Riders will be competing for their piece of the record-breaking $250,000 purse, and we’ll also have vendors and demo rides set up all week through Saturday, June 15.

Vendors will also be lined up all over Weirs Beach, including Lakeside Avenue, which is closed to automobiles for the event’s duration. Live music will be happening all week long at the NazBar & Grill, Tower Hill Tavern, Looney Bin Bar & Grill, The Big House, Sucker Punch Saloon, Weirs Beach Drive In and High Octane Saloon, which will also feature Bike Shows, Contests, & other exciting Motorcycle Activities.

“We try to up our game each and every year,” says Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® Deputy Director, Jennifer Anderson. “In reality, most people come to this event to ride and while we can take part in organizing destinations, we can’t take credit for what New Hampshire already provides: incredible scenery.”

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.gov.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!