First meeting of the Paediatric Spinal Taskforce held on 2 May 2024

Significant work has been ongoing in the area of paediatric spinal services. A Paediatric Spinal Surgery Management Unit has been established, led by Mr David Moore. The team has been working with CHI on a number of priorities, including but not limited to Service Improvements, Waiting Lists, Systems and Reporting Management Practices, Outsourcing, Insourcing, Clinical Management of Spinal Services and Transitional Adolescent Scoliosis Surgery Services.