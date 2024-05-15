Significant work has been ongoing in the area of paediatric spinal services. A Paediatric Spinal Surgery Management Unit has been established, led by Mr David Moore. The team has been working with CHI on a number of priorities, including but not limited to Service Improvements, Waiting Lists, Systems and Reporting Management Practices, Outsourcing, Insourcing, Clinical Management of Spinal Services and Transitional Adolescent Scoliosis Surgery Services.
First meeting of the Paediatric Spinal Taskforce held on 2 May 2024
