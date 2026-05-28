Minister O’Sullivan launches new ‘Dogs on Lead’ campaign at Dublin Bay

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has today (Thursday 28th May) launched a new National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) campaign, encouraging dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around the coastal areas of Dublin Bay. The Minister also unveiled new signage on the beachfront at Sandymount in Dublin.

The campaign focusses on public engagement with dog owners and will raise awareness that our coastal areas are crucial habitats for wildlife whilst also recognising they are shared spaces for sustainable recreation.

Dublin Bay and much of the coastline around Dublin is protected under the EU Habitats and Birds Directives for its important coastal wildlife. Important habitats include Atlantic salt meadows, vegetated sea cliffs and mudflats and sand flats, coastal dune systems and many others. Dublin Bay and coast is recognised by its various Designations for its critical importance to wintering wildfowl but also breeding birds. Dublin’s coastal areas are internationally important for many bird species, such as Brent Geese, which migrate from thousands of miles to Dublin, to overwinter and build-up vital energy reserves. Seals and porpoises are other marine species that use and depend on the Bay. It is recognised as one of only two current UNESCO BIOSPHERE Reserves in Ireland.

Dog-related disturbances are widely recognised as an ongoing concern for nature and wildlife. Persistent disturbance when dogs are off-lead disrupts feeding patterns, potentially resulting in stressed and malnourished birds. Seals use our beaches for resting, giving birth and nursing their young and are vulnerable to dog-related disturbance which can result in mortality amongst seal pups.

Dublin based NPWS Conservation Rangers initiated and designed this campaign with public engagement, education and positive messaging at its core. Campaign signage will continue to be installed along Dublin’s coastline in cooperation with Dublin City Council and Fingal County Council. The campaign also includes an animation and will involve extensive community engagement at beaches over the coming months.

A key aspect of this campaign was the involvement of schools who participated in surveys on their local beaches in March and April this year, along with NPWS Conservation Rangers. Participating children learned about the impact of dog disturbance compiling their findings and producing presentations. They also had the opportunity to learn about the NPWS and the work and duties that Conservation Rangers undertake daily to help protect nature.

This survey effort will be repeated post campaign to analyse any changes in dog owner behaviour. It is hoped that the campaign’s combination of social media engagement, school visits- and public engagement will raise awareness of the importance of dog control on our beaches benefiting both wildlife and people alike.

ENDS