Minister Patrick O’Donovan announces €228,065 in capital grants to arts and culture organisations

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, today announced awards for capital grants with a value of €228,065 to eight arts and culture organisations for upgrading and development of their facilities. This funding is provided under Stream E of the Cultural Capital Scheme, a €1.4m capital investment scheme focused on enhancing the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.

Stream E of the Cultural Capital Scheme was originally launched on 14 June 2023 and since then has benefited 46 arts and culture organisations across the country, including the eight awarded funding today, with various capital projects.

In line with the Government's action on climate change, this scheme also welcomes projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint as well as projects that provide additional capacity for artistic production. The scheme is now closed as the fund is exhausted. A new arts capital funding scheme is currently being designed and details will be announced in due course.

Speaking today, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said: