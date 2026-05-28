Minister Patrick O’Donovan announces €228,065 in capital grants to arts and culture organisations
The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, today announced awards for capital grants with a value of €228,065 to eight arts and culture organisations for upgrading and development of their facilities. This funding is provided under Stream E of the Cultural Capital Scheme, a €1.4m capital investment scheme focused on enhancing the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.
Stream E of the Cultural Capital Scheme was originally launched on 14 June 2023 and since then has benefited 46 arts and culture organisations across the country, including the eight awarded funding today, with various capital projects.
In line with the Government's action on climate change, this scheme also welcomes projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint as well as projects that provide additional capacity for artistic production. The scheme is now closed as the fund is exhausted. A new arts capital funding scheme is currently being designed and details will be announced in due course.
Speaking today, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said:
“I am very pleased to announce funding of €228,065 to these eight arts and culture organisations. Capital supports for arts and culture organisations such as Stream E of the Cultural Capital Scheme play a crucial role in strengthening our arts and cultural infrastructure across the country.
It has been recognised by Government that culture and the arts are essential to a well-rounded society, providing opportunities for education, expression and community engagement. Investing in arts and culture facilities ensures the arts are accessible within our communities and supports the continuity of these centres for future generations.
In line with the commitment in the Programme for Government, my Department was allocated €6m in Budget 2026 for a new programme of capital funding for arts and culture organisations across the country. This will see much needed capital supports for arts and culture organisations. My Department is in the process of designing the specifications of the scheme, including the setting of eligibility criteria.”
Notes to Editor:
The Scheme is now closed.
gov.ie - Creative Arts: Grants and Funding (www.gov.ie).
The eight projects receiving funding under today’s announcement are:
A full list of organisations awarded grants under Stream E is available here
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