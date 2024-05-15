ADOT Alert: Plan for northbound I-17 closure north of Loop 303

PHOENIX – A busy stretch of northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is scheduled to be closed this weekend (May 17-20) for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and stay on the designated detour route, which uses the frontage road, while northbound I-17 is closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, all traffic on eastbound Loop 303 will be directed to southbound I-17 to allow northbound detour traffic to freely flow through the intersection.

ADOT is advising drivers to not use local streets – including Sonoran Desert Drive and North Valley Parkway – as alternate routes, which is a recipe for longer delays and inconvenience for all. Using the frontage road, which offers two travel lanes (see detour map below), is safer for you and for those living nearby as well as being the most efficient route through the area.

Law enforcement officers will work throughout the area to assist with local-only closures at neighborhood entrances. ADOT also is taking steps to reduce the chances that navigation apps will direct drivers to local roads. Staying on the detour route regardless of what a navigation app may suggest is the best way to reduce delays for yourself and others.

Crews are continuing a much-needed project to improve the ride on I-17. They are removing a top layer of older, worn asphalt pavement, before advancing to work to smooth the remaining concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding. While ADOT often can complete work without closing all lanes of a freeway, these closures are needed for crews to safely and effectively remove the surface asphalt and clear as much dust and debris as possible before the stretch reopens to traffic.

Diamond grinding has been used in recent years to create a smoother and more durable road surface on a number of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

Lengthy traffic backups are unavoidable during these closures, so drivers should plan ahead. Those with weekend plans to use northbound I-17 from Phoenix may want to consider avoiding delays by traveling before Friday night’s closure begins. Traffic on the northbound freeway also will be lighter during the early morning hours or later at night.

With additional weekend closures needed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in June, ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/projects (see Central District projects). No I-17 closures are scheduled over Memorial Day weekend.

The I-17 pavement work between SR 74 and Happy Valley Road is separate from the I-17 Improvement Project currently underway north of Anthem Way. For more information about that larger project visit improvingI17.com. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit within that project’s work zone is 65 mph.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.