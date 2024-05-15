Combined Maritime Forces Support Joint Maritime Information Center

JMIC, which includes industry experts and security practitioners from CMF member nations, aims to become an authoritative source of reports enabling shipping companies to quickly assess risk in support of operational planning and decision-making.

“Timely, reliable threat intelligence is vital for merchant shipping,” said John Stawpert, a senior manager with the International Chamber of Shipping and a JMIC participant. “JMIC fulfills this role, and the data it supplies allows ship-owners to respond rapidly to changing threat dynamics.”

Since February, JMIC has been holding daily meetings in which members consider reports on incidents and trends, as well as advice from various stakeholders – with additional organizations welcome to join should they express interest.

Its sources of information include Naval Cooperation and Guidance of Shipping and maritime trade organizations from seven nations.

When an incident occurs, JMIC aggregates the information, typically disseminating it within 24 hours, along with immediate advice and guidance for industry and mariners.

In addition, JMIC produces weekly updates that summarize and analyze recent incidents and provide other relevant maritime information.

In a framework adopted May 9, JMIC describes itself as aligned to the principle that all vessels are entitled to freedom of navigation and that seafarers supporting the legitimate movement of global trade are unhindered.

“Providing a coherent, consolidated report of mercantile fleet activity contributes to maritime security and freedom of navigation by enabling industry to conduct more accurate risk

assessments,” said Lt. Cmdr. Folkert Visser of the Royal Netherlands Navy, who serves as head of Naval Cooperation and Guidance of Shipping with CMF’s Combined Task Force 153 and as secretary of JMIC. “Having direct participation and insight from industry is invaluable to JMIC and the shipping industry stakeholders at large.”