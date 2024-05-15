Submit Release
MSRON 10 Strengthens Partner Relations During Exercise Bull Shark 24-2

5/15/2024
News

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti - Sailors from Maritime Expeditionary Squadron (MSRON) 10, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, provided maritime security during Exercise Bull Shark 24-2 on May 5, 2024. Bull Shark is a biannual joint training that combines the expertise of U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish and French maritime forces to increase crisis response and personnel recovery skills.

