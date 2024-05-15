Submit Release
IDOT, Congresswoman Budzinski hosting hiring fair in Metro East on May 23

EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-13), will be hosting a career fair May 23 in East St. Louis. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center in Building D, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.


Representatives from IDOT offices and bureaus who oversee both technical and administrative support responsibilities will be available to discuss current and upcoming employment opportunities at the various IDOT locations.


Attendees can learn how to apply for state jobs. Partners from Central Management Services will be available to help explain the application process. The Illinois Secretary of State's office will have staff present to answer questions on obtaining a commercial driver's license for positions where one is required. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs also will be available to provide guidance on programs and services for qualified veterans.


While a limited number of computers will be available to sign up in the state's electronic job application system, attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop.



The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended but not required.

