Pre-Leasing Begins at West Houston's Rowan on the Trails; McNair Interests Multifamily Project to Feature Slowpokes Cafe
EINPresswire.com/ -- McNair Interests announces the start of first look tours and pre-leasing at Rowan on the Trails, a premier, 221-unit and four-story waterfront apartment community in the final phases of construction at 10505 Deerwood Road in Houston’s sought after Westchase District. Inaugural move-ins are slated for early June 2024, and completion is anticipated this summer.
Incorporating a soon-to-open, 2,000-square-foot outpost of acclaimed all day café concept, Slowpokes, Rowan on the Trails represents the second phase of the 24-acre “On the Trails” lakefront enclave. The project is being developed by the real estate arm of Houston-based McNair Interests and reinforces the firm’s focus on the creation of thoughtful places for people to live, work and rest. First phase, 330-unit Remy on the Trails launched in late 2022 and has reached full occupancy. Plans for the third and final 4.6-acre phase are being evaluated.
Featuring a chic, modern and regionally influenced aesthetic, Rowan on the Trails is located on 6.8 acres near key business and leisure destinations, including the Energy Corridor, Memorial City, CityCentre, and Town & Country Village. Buffalo Bayou and Terry Hershey Park are less than half a mile away and easily accessible via a network of hike and bike trails. The design team, consisting of The Preston Partnership, MaRS and Kimley-Horn, have created a curated, resort-like feel that optimizes the picturesque site and its connections to nature.
That sense of place is evident throughout the property and punctuated by amenities such as extensive indoor and outdoor work-from-home areas spanning from communal workspaces to private meeting rooms, walking trails, a network of courtyards, pool area with cabanas, grills alongside the private lakefront, interior bicycle storage, a dog park and fire pits. Additional property highlights include an expansive club room and lounge, fitness center with Peloton bikes and virtual training options, level-2 electric vehicle charging, plus private garage and storage options.
Potential residents can choose from studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floorplans averaging nearly 900 square feet and max out at nearly 1,500 square feet. With a sophisticated color palette, as well as upgraded finishes, fixtures and appliances that add to the community’s timeless elegance, the property is designed for selective renters who value a hospitality touch.
To schedule a tour or for more information, prospective tenants can call 281.747.9797 or visit rowanonthetrails.com.
About McNair Interests
McNair Interests is a private investment and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm’s focus on disciplined investments has enabled it to become a valuable and diversified company. The firm considers every opportunity for its ability to drive innovation while generating value and creating a lasting, positive impact on the community. To learn more about McNair Interests, visit ww.mcnair.com.
Stuart Rosenberg
