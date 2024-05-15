FUN NEWS FOR PHILADELPHIA AREA RESIDENTS: FUNFULL HAS ADDED SESAME PLACE® PHILADELPHIA AS A “SPECIAL PRICING” PARTNER
Funfull, the increasingly popular membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce Sesame Place Philadelphia as a “Special Pricing” partner.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, the increasingly popular membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce Sesame Place Philadelphia as a "Special Member Pricing" partner. Funfull members can now enjoy this Sesame Place park at the lowest advertised price.
— Vishal Patel, CEO
The only theme park on the East Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®, Sesame Place Philadelphia, was the world’s first theme park to become a Certified Autism Center. The park has more than 25 Sesame Street-themed attractions; entertaining character shows and parades; an interactive Sesame Street neighborhood; and familiar furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including the Mardi Gras Celebration, Elmo’s Eggstravaganza, Elmo’s Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City, Sesame Place is ideal for families with kids of all ages.
With Hersheypark, Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park, as a “Special Member Pricing” partner, and the Wilmington Blue Rocks, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals MLB team, as an “Unlimited” (free with membership) partner, Funfull members have access to world-class fun at affordable prices.
“Sesame Place is linked to one of America’s most beloved brands,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “We’re honored to offer Funfull members the chance to visit this one-of-a-kind theme park at substantial savings.”
Funfull members in the Philadelphia, PA area are able to enjoy these fun venues on an “Unlimited,” or free with membership, basis:
Altitude Trampoline Park Feasterville - Feasterville, PA
Game Gallery - Langhorne, PA
TNT Amusements Inc - Southampton, PA
Keep Music Alive - Feasterville, PA
Thunderbird Lanes - Philadelphia, PA
Thunderbird Lanes - Warminster, PA
Historic Fallsington Inc - Levittown, PA
The Game is Afoot - Warrington, PA
Plus, with summer around the corner, Funfull members have all these seasonal options available for their families:
Jolly Roger Pier Rides - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Mini Golf - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Splash Mountain - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Speed World - Ocean City, MD
Old Pro Golf - Ocean City, MD
OC Bay Hopper - Ocean City, MD
Ayers Creek Adventures - Berlin, MD
Frontier Town Waterpark and Mini Golf - Berlin, MD
Zelky’s Beach Arcade - Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sorella Amore - Millville, DE
Captain’s Quarters and Captain’s Karts - Millville, DE
Delaware State Fair - Harrington, DE
Surfside Golf - Chincoteague, VA
Maui Jack’s Waterpark - Chincoteague, VA
Funland Amusements - Chincoteague, VA
Libertino Lanes - Chincoteague, VA
Iron Pony Adventure Park - Chincoteague, VA
Chincoteague E Bike Rentals - Chincoteague, VA
Tiki Hut Shaved Ice - Salisbury, MD
Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:
- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discount
About Funfull:
Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.
Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.
Funfull is currently available in:
Frederick, MD
Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
Feasterville, PA
Glen Carbon, IL
Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
Plus, more markets to be announced shortly
