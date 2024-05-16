Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Unveils Poster Art by Local Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is pleased to announce its official artist poster for this year's event, created by Kaitlin Van Pelt.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is pleased to announce the unveiling of its official poster for this year's event, created by local artist Kaitlin Van Pelt. Known for her vibrant and captivating artwork, Kaitlin brings a unique blend of creativity and passion to the forefront, making her the perfect choice for this prestigious project.
A multidisciplinary artist residing in New York’s Hudson Valley since 2005, Kaitlin Van Pelt has established herself as a prolific portrait artist, illustrator, designer, and musician. Her playful linework and color choices belie fierce draftsmanship and detail-driven compositions, capturing the essence of her subjects with precision and creativity.
Kaitlin's artwork is not limited to the festival poster. She is also well-known for her expertise in portraits, specializing in people and pets, from babies and wedding scenes to beloved dogs, cats, and even a few horses. Her work has found its way into many arenas over the years, both commercial and deeply personal, making her a cherished part of the local creative community.
Apart from her visual artistry, Kaitlin is deeply rooted in the local music scene, having created album artwork for acclaimed musicians such as Laura Stevenson, Michael Hollis, Los Doggies, and Breakfast in Fur. Her versatility and talent have earned her a reputation as a sought-after artist in the Hudson Valley and beyond.
Outside of her artistic pursuits, Kaitlin finds joy in exploring the scenic beauty of the Hudson Valley with her husband, son, and mini schnauzer. She draws inspiration from the region's landscapes, including the Shawangunks and the Catskills, infusing her art with a deep sense of connection to her surroundings.
To keep up with Kaitlin's latest creations and commission inquiries, follow her on Instagram @kaitlinvanpelt and reach out via email at kaitlinvanpelt@gmail.com.
For more information about the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival and to view the official poster by Kaitlin Van Pelt, visit https://hudsonvalleywinefest.com/blog/
About Kaitlin Van Pelt:
Kaitlin Van Pelt is multidisciplinary artist living in New York’s Hudson Valley since 2005. In this time Van Pelt has worked as a prolific portrait artist, illustrator, designer and musician. Inspired by artists Niki De Saint Phalle, David Hockney, and Alice Neel. A part of the fabric of the local creative community, her work has found it’s way into many arenas over the years, both commercial and deeply personal. Her latest big creation is her one year old son Charlie and she looks forward to exploring art making with her renewed perspective as a mother.
About Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival:
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival proudly celebrates its 23rd year as the premier destination for a delightful blend of wine, food, and fun. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Hudson Valley at the bucolic Dutchess County Fairgrounds, our festival brings together a diverse array of vendors, showcasing the best of what New York State has to offer.
Terrah Bretherton
Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
+1 845-658-7510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram