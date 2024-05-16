Loanspark Celebrates Double Accolade: SB100 Award and Executive of the Year
Loanspark Celebrates Double Accolade: SB100 Award and Co-Founder Sasha Yablonovsky, Named Business Lending Solutions Executive of the Year
Receiving the SB100 Award reflects our unwavering commitment to reshaping business lending, ensuring SMBs not only survive but excel and contribute significantly to our nation's economic vitality.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant dual recognition, Loanspark, a Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS) provider, has earned a spot among the Top 100 SMBs in the nation, securing the SB100 Award in the 2023 Best of Small Business Awards by Small Business Expo and celebrated its Co-Founder, Sasha Yablonovsky, as the 2023 Business Lending Solutions Executive of the Year by Finance Monthly Magazine.
— Michael Barnett
The Best of Small Business Awards stands as America's most prestigious honor, commemorating the visionaries driving excellence within the SMB sector. Hosted by Small Business Expo, the nation's premier Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show, and Conference, the awards spotlight businesses that have demonstrated unparalleled innovation and resilience. With SMBs representing 99% of our nation’s business landscape, the SB100 Award shines a brilliant spotlight on Loanspark’s role as a driving force for SMB growth and innovation in the world of business financing.
Loanspark's cutting-edge platform transcends traditional lending boundaries. As an intuitive financing architect, it employs sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise and optimal loan matches. By handling every facet from underwriting to lender selection, Loanspark enables its B2B customers to emerge as champions for their SMB customers, driving growth, reinforcing loyalty, and bolstering the broader economy. Michael Barnett, Founder & CEO at Loanspark, remarked, "Receiving the SB100 Award reflects our unwavering commitment to reshaping the business lending landscape, ensuring that SMBs not only survive but excel and contribute significantly to our nation's economic vitality. It's a recognition that inspires us to push the boundaries of what's possible in business financing."
In tandem with this collective achievement, Sasha Yablonovsky's recognition as the 2023 Business Lending Solutions Executive of the Year underscores Loanspark's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for women in finance. This award, presented by Finance Monthly Magazine, a leading financial publication, applauds Sasha's outstanding contributions and celebrates the strides made toward gender balance within the finance sector.
Barnett added, "Our team at Loanspark is immensely proud of Sasha's merited recognition. Her accolade not only showcases her transformative impact of perseverance, dedication, and expertise but also emphasizes Loanspark's dedication to breaking down barriers and providing financial access to every business, regardless of gender or background.”
Loanspark extends heartfelt gratitude to both Small Business Expo and Finance Monthly Magazine for these esteemed accreditations. As an industry trailblazer, Loanspark remains committed to driving innovation, growth, and prosperity, ensuring that SMBs and diverse professionals thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.
About Loanspark
Loanspark pioneers business lending with its innovative Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS) solution, committed to reshaping small business lending. This commitment goes beyond traditional stakeholders, as it prioritizes the needs and challenges faced by SMB owners, creating a more accessible and advantageous lending environment for their businesses. With a focus on excellence, transparency, and inclusivity, Loanspark bridges the gap between business success and community prosperity, establishing itself as a trusted leader in the financial industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Samantha Evans
PR Coordinator
sevans@loanspark.net
For more information about Loanspark, please visit:
Website: https://www.loanspark.com
Phone: 1-877-81-SPARK
Samantha Evans
Loanspark LLC
email us here