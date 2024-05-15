NSF announces pilot phase and anticipated opening date of Arecibo C3 at the site of the NSF Arecibo Observatory Historic District in Puerto Rico 

| En Español |

As excitement builds for the grand opening of the new U.S. National Science Foundation Arecibo Center for Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Science Education, Computational Skills, and Community Engagement (NSF Arecibo C3), anticipated in November 2024, NSF is pleased to announce the start of a pilot phase this summer, engaging small groups of local students and educators to test the center's activities and exhibits.

"We are thrilled to announce the pilot phase of NSF Arecibo C3, marking a significant step toward realizing NSF's vision of a dynamic science center open to all, fostering curiosity, innovation and exploration," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "As we prepare for the grand opening later this fall, we look forward to engaging communities from across Puerto Rico and welcoming everyone to a center that will spark a passion for STEM and inspire future generations of scientists and researchers."

This phase will be conducted by invitation only via focus group activities in the summer. During this period, the center will remain closed to the public. The insights collected from this pilot phase will help shape the center's future as it approaches its anticipated opening celebration in November 2024.

An investment of $5 million over five years was announced last September, spearheaded by a collaboration between Universidad del Sagrado Corazón; University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Arecibo C3 will feature a research laboratory and an interactive science center that will focus on scientific themes, research and innovations. This will be presented through exhibitions, educational programming, science talks, films and enrichment activities for children, families, educators and the general public.

The center aims to uphold and extend the Arecibo Observatory's legacy of leadership within Puerto Rico and the STEM community. It aims to expand student research and workforce development opportunities, foster professional development and support collaborative research between faculty, K-12 teachers and students in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. One of the standout features of the science center will be the "Arecibo Observatory Legacy Exhibition," celebrating the observatory's contributions to astronomy and scientific discovery.

During this phase, NSF Arecibo C3 will work with students and educators to trial programming that will connect with a broad set of science, technology, engineering and mathematics topics. These include interactive molecular biology and genomics workshops, pedagogical modules in astronomy, community-focused computing and convergent research and teaching on climate change and biodiversity. Plans also include redeveloping exhibition spaces to celebrate the site's history and reflect the diversity of STEM opportunities that will be developed moving forward.

"Co-creation is vital to the programs we have envisioned at NSF Arecibo C3, and this pilot phase will allow us to understand the curiosity, talents, and interests within the communities we will serve. We feel a deep commitment to honoring the legacy of the observatory, and now the goal is to work with all of Puerto Rico to bring new life and opportunities to this space for science, creating a new landmark that people worldwide can continue to be inspired by," said Jason Williams, NSF Arecibo C3 lead investigator, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Throughout the next few months, NSF will highlight the diverse programs and on-site activities taking place during the pilot phase on social media, featuring sneak peeks into the center, behind-the-scenes glimpses into preparations, and testimonials from participants, all aimed at building excitement leading up to the November opening.

Follow NSF on social media to stay updated on the latest news and announcements as the countdown to the anticipated grand opening of NSF Arecibo C3 in November begins.

Visit www.areciboc3.org for opportunities to get involved and be part of this transformative initiative.

A medida que aumenta el entusiasmo por la gran inauguración del nuevo Centro de Arecibo para la Educación Científica Culturalmente Relevante e Inclusiva, Habilidades Computacionales y Participación Comunitaria (NSF Arecibo C3), prevista para noviembre de 2024, la Fundación Nacional de Ciencias de los Estados Unidos se complace en anunciar el inicio de la fase piloto este verano, el cual involucrará a pequeños grupos de estudiantes y educadores locales para probar las actividades y exhibiciones del centro.

"Estamos encantados de anunciar la fase piloto de NSF Arecibo C3, lo que marca un paso significativo hacia la realización de la visión de NSF de un centro científico dinámico abierto a todos, fomentando la curiosidad, la innovación y la exploración", dijo el director de NSF, Sethuraman Panchanathan. "Mientras nos preparamos para la gran inauguración a finales de este año, esperamos dar la bienvenida a comunidades de todo Puerto Rico a un centro que despertará la pasión por STEM e inspirará a futuras generaciones de científicos e investigadores".

Esta fase se llevará a cabo únicamente por invitación a través de actividades de grupos de enfoque durante el verano. Durante este periodo el centro permanecerá cerrado al público. Los conocimientos recopilados en esta fase piloto ayudarán a dar forma al futuro del centro a medida que se acerca su celebración de inauguración prevista en noviembre de 2024.

En septiembre pasado se anunció una inversión de $5 millones, por cinco años, encabezada por una colaboración entre la Universidad del Sagrado Corazón; Universidad de Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; Universidad de Maryland, condado de Baltimore; y el Laboratorio Cold Spring Harbor. NSF Arecibo C3 contará con un laboratorio de investigación y un centro científico interactivo que se concentrará en temas científicos, investigaciones e innovaciones. Esto se presentará a través de exposiciones, programación educativa, charlas científicas, películas y actividades de enriquecimiento para niños, familias, educadores y público en general.

El centro tiene como objetivo preservar y ampliar el legado del Observatorio de Arecibo dentro de Puerto Rico y la comunidad STEM. Su objetivo es ampliar la investigación estudiantil y las oportunidades de desarrollo de la fuerza laboral, fomentar el desarrollo profesional y apoyar la investigación colaborativa entre profesores, maestros K-12 y estudiantes en Puerto Rico y Estados Unidos. Una de las características destacadas del centro científico será la "Exposición del Legado del Observatorio de Arecibo", que celebrará las contribuciones del observatorio a la astronomía y los descubrimientos científicos.

Durante esta fase, NSF Arecibo C3 trabajará con estudiantes y educadores para probar una programación que se conectará con un amplio conjunto de temas de ciencia, tecnología, ingeniería y matemáticas. Estos incluyen talleres interactivos de biología molecular y genómica, módulos pedagógicos en astronomía, informática centrada en la comunidad e investigación y enseñanza convergentes sobre el cambio climático y la biodiversidad. Los planes también incluyen la remodelación de espacios de exhibición para celebrar la historia del sitio y reflejar la diversidad de oportunidades STEM que se desarrollarán en el futuro.

"La cocreación es vital para los programas que hemos imaginado en NSF Arecibo C3, y esta fase piloto nos permitirá comprender la curiosidad, los talentos y los intereses dentro de las comunidades a las que serviremos. Sentimos un profundo compromiso de honrar el legado del observatorio, y ahora el objetivo es trabajar con todo Puerto Rico para traer nueva vida y oportunidades a este espacio para la ciencia, creando un nuevo hito en el que la gente de todo el mundo pueda seguir inspirándose", dijo Jason Williams, líder investigador de NSF Arecibo C3, Laboratorio Cold Spring Harbor.

A lo largo de los próximos meses, NSF destacará los diversos programas y actividades que se llevarán a cabo durante la fase piloto en las redes sociales, presentando adelantos del centro, preparativos y testimonios de los participantes, todos dirigidos a generar entusiasmo antes de la inauguración en noviembre.

Siga a NSF en las redes sociales para mantenerse actualizado sobre las últimas noticias y anuncios a medida que comienza la cuenta regresiva para la gran inauguración anticipada de NSF Arecibo C3 en noviembre.

Visite www.areciboc3.org para conocer oportunidades de involucrarse y ser parte de esta iniciativa transformadora.