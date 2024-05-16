Montreal-Raised, GTA/Toronto-Based Triple Threat Ana Pac Set to Release Debut Album "Manifest" on Roar Records Inc.

"Manifest" album cover art. 3AM Paradise single artwork Ana Pac

New album by Ana Pac talks about the ability to build your own dreams during her "Manifest" Virtual Release Party on TikTok.

You deserve to find your joy and peace. But to get to that, you must first believe you can find it, and second, believe that you deserve it!” — Ana Pac

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ana Pac , the multitalented singer, dancer, and performer, hailing from Montreal and now based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), is poised to captivate audiences with her debut album, " Manifest ," set to release on May 24th, 2024 on Roar Records Inc.A triple threat in the truest sense, Ana Pac is not only a powerhouse vocalist and dancer but also trilingual, fluent in English, French, and Spanish. With her diverse talents, Ana has left an indelible mark on both the screen and stage, having appeared in notable film and television projects, including Netflix original films "Work It," produced by Alicia Keys, and "Feel the Beat," starring Sofia Carson.Ana's journey into the world of entertainment is as dynamic as her performances. As a former national speed skater, she brings a unique athleticism and dedication to her craft. Proudly representing the LGBTQ2S+ community, Ana infuses her music with messages of positivity, acceptance, self-love and most importantly, the ability to manifest your reality.Her debut single, "Down in My Whip," quickly became a fan favourite on Canada's Hit Music Station, Z103.5 FM, propelling Ana into the spotlight. Subsequent releases, including the powerful anthem "This Is …" and the heartfelt ode to love "Blast Off (Light Years and Beyond)," further showcased Ana's versatility as an artist and storyteller.In 2022, Ana took a bold step forward with her single "Bite the Rainbow," a celebration of embracing one's true self, which garnered widespread acclaim and media attention. Her commitment to authenticity was further highlighted in an interview with CTV National News' Angie Seth, solidifying her role as an advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and representation.Continuing her trajectory of spreading positivity and good vibes, Ana released "Good Vibes" in 2023, a spirited reminder of the power of positivity in shaping our lives.Ana's influence extends far beyond the stage, with a thriving community of over 167K followers on TikTok (@ana_pac), where her infectious energy and captivating dance videos have garnered millions of views and propelled her to viral stardom with over 1.9 million likes!Given her global fan base, it made sense that Ana is holding a virtual release party on TikTok over the next week, celebrating and connecting with her fans as only Ana can.Said Ana,Pac “The message within Manifest is that with a change of thought comes a change of attitude, comes a change of lifestyle. You deserve to find your joy and peace. But to get to that, you must first believe you can find it, and second, believe that you deserve it!“Now, Ana Pac is ready to embark on her next chapter with the release of "Manifest," her debut album featuring several bonus tracks as a heartfelt thank-you to her dedicated fanbase. The album promises to be a testament to Ana's artistic evolution and a celebration of the journey that has led her to this moment.Ana Pac's debut album, "Manifest," will be available on all major streaming platforms on May 24th, 2024, marking a milestone in her burgeoning career and solidifying her status as one of Canada's most exciting emerging talents.-- 30 --About Roar RecordsRoar Records, established in 2013, is a record label owned by Veronica Low, with the vision to share inspiring stories. The Roar Records roster includes: The Holy Gasp, Ana Pac, Wendy Irvine, Jeff Jones, and Stephen Adrian Lawrence.The Roar Group of Companies (Roar Records, Roar Publishing and Roar Represents) continue to evolve as a collaborative home to bring up-lifting and inclusive stories to the world in print, song, and stage. We are firm in our belief that kindness and humanity are universal stories that deserve to be shared. The Roar Group of Companies includes a full support team of experts in talent management, marketing, media planning & buying, graphic design, project management, public relations, and strategic execution, all with one single-minded vision: create uplifting messages for all.

