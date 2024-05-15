Official Press Release: Stephen Thomas Breaks Barriers with New Single "Back Home" Releasing on May 17th

Back Home By Stephen Thomas Dropping May 17th

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Thomas is shaking up the music scene with his latest single, "Back Home," officially dropping on May 17th. The track is already trending on TikTok and gaining airplay, combining the nostalgic vibes of 2000s rock with a modern alternative pop twist. Fans of MGK and Yungblud will find a fresh indie-rock sound in "Back Home."

Thomas is no stranger to the spotlight, having navigated the music industry's highs and lows. With "Back Home," he's ready to cement his place at the forefront.

“Anything is possible; money or not. When it’s your time, it’s your time, and I feel that my time is NOW.” - Stephen Thomas

Thomas, a 5-time Grammy Considered Artist and iTunes chart-topper, has faced the challenges common to many independent musicians. His faith and close relationships have been crucial in keeping him grounded and motivated.

Stephen's boundless creativity is an unstoppable force, fueled by his spiritual drive and an endless stream of inspiration. His music effortlessly reaches a wide range of listeners, reflecting his aim to forge a universal bond through lyrics that resonate and beats that captivate. Within the walls of his studio, he discovers solace and sets free the full extent of his creative prowess.

What sets Stephen apart is his deep love for his craft and willingness to innovate. He honors musical history while embracing new trends. A decade ago, he was advised to stay true to his identity—advice he now passes on to emerging artists, emphasizing perseverance in the face of challenges.

“Nobody can know what you’re going through in life like you know what you’re going through.” - Stephen Thomas

Stephen hopes his music provides an escape and a sense of connection for his listeners. "Back Home" is already generating buzz and is available for pre-save on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Soundcloud, and Audiomack.

Follow his journey and download his music at @stephentmusic.