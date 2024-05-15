Packaging & Distribution Resources (PDR) Expands to Dallas
Serves Customers with New 56,000 Square Foot Facility
We are bringing longstanding and new clients huge savings on costs and shipping time. The sky’s the limit.”EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based Packaging Distribution Resources (PDR) has announced the opening of a 56,000 square foot facility in Dallas, Texas. This new operation brings significant value to the company’s Texas-based customers and prospects who want to increase their efficiency and move production rapidly with PDR’s convenience and best-in-class customer service.
— Founder & CEO, Jack Sandbach
“Early in my career I did a lot of work in Texas and loved working there, so expanding to Dallas really brings my work full circle,” said PDR’s Founder & CEO, Jack Sandbach. “We are bringing longstanding and new clients huge savings on costs and shipping time. The sky’s the limit.”
PDR’s expansion in Dallas adds to its portfolio of state-of-the-art facilities which now top 656,000 square feet. The Dallas operation specializes in supporting companies in the health and wellness, beauty, and fragrance industries. PDR began initially served the beauty industry but over the years, diversified its global clientele to encompass nutritional supplements, PPE, beauty and personal care, home goods, direct response, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies (retail, direct marketing, and e-commerce clientele).
A leader in the logistics and warehousing sector, PDR recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of the family-owned company staying ahead of the curve to meet its customers’ needs, particularly during the e-commerce explosion which started during Covid and has not stopped. The company’s accomplishments over the past two decades have made PDR one of the most reliable and effective full-service logistics solutions companies in the industry.
About Packaging Distribution Resources (PDR)
Founded in 2003 with facilities in Edison, NJ and Dallas, TX, PDR provides warehousing, pick and pack, assembly, fulfillment, labeling, packaging, freight forwarding, returns processing, shipping, transportation management, customer service, and other services to its global customers. The company serves the beauty, nutritional supplement, PPE, personal care, home goods, direct response, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. For more information visit https://www.pdrnj.com/.
