Senior Communications Executive Appointed To Executive Women Of New Jersey Board Of Directors
Rosica Communications’ Connie Ludwin to Chair Public Relations Committee
I have long admired the work of EWNJ and look forward to working with leadership in building on the great work and progress that has been made thus far.”FAIRLAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connie Ludwin, senior vice president at Rosica Communications, an award-winning nonprofit and education PR firm has recently been selected to join the board of directors of Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ), the leading senior-level executive women's organization in New Jersey.
— Connie Ludwin
Ludwin, a Madison resident, joined Rosica in May 2023 after a decade overseeing account operations and leading the social impact practice for a marcom consultancy. Prior to that she served as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey where she forged partnerships between public and private entities and celebrities and developed and executed cause marketing, public relations, special events, and other brand-building activities for the organization.
Her role on the board will include chairing the public relations committee and helping to increase awareness of EWNJ and the obstacles women in the workplace face in rising to a senior level within their organization or securing positions on corporate boards.
“We are so pleased to welcome Connie Ludwin to the EWNJ Board," said Courtney McCormick, President of EWNJ. "Connie’s deep experience in non-profit leadership with strong skills in public relations and strategic communications will be invaluable to EWNJ as we continue to pursue our mission to support and elevate women in leadership at all points in their careers."
EWNJ is a community of senior executive women who share a common goal to advance gender diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The organization seeks to establish a pipeline for future women leaders to excel and flourish in corporate spaces through mentoring, advocacy and various networking events including the Executive Dinner Series and the upcoming Salute to Policy Makers on October 22 at Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains. The Gala recognizes 40 women leaders from diverse industries and raises funds for the Graduate Merit Awards Program, which has provided tuition assistance to nearly 350 women who were non-traditional graduate students at New Jersey colleges and universities.
"I’m excited join this impressive group of accomplished leaders in the fight for equal opportunity for women in both the for profit and non-profit sectors,” said Ludwin. “I have long admired the work of EWNJ and look forward to working with leadership in building on the great work and progress that has been made thus far.”
For more information on becoming a member of EWNJ, the Salute to Policymakers Gala or the Graduate Merit Awards Program, visit www.ewnj.org.
About Rosica Communications
Established in 1980, Rosica Communications is a strategic, national, integrated marketing, PR, and communications / media relations agency specializing in digital marketing, social media marketing, crisis communications, media training, cause marketing, content development, influencer marketing, and corporate communications. The award-winning PR firm, named one of the “Best PR Agencies in America” by Forbes, is focused on the nonprofit, education, healthcare, and animal health sectors.
