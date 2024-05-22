KBC Tools and Machinery Unveils Current Picks for Current Sales Flyer and How The Products are Picked
Years of experience, a knowledge of industry, and a vast inventory of industrial products from over 600 world class manufacturers helps to make the choices.STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools and Machinery, a leading provider of metalworking tools and equipment, announce the curated selection for its latest sales flyer that runs through June 30, 2024 as well as a glimpse into the process of choosing which items are highlighted. While there is a secret sauce to the process of choosing which items are included from KBC’s 100,000 industrial SKU’s, Kathy, Purchasing Manager at KBC, uses her 45 years plus knowledge of what those in the industry need and use to handpick a range of top-quality items designed to meet the diverse needs of their industrial metalworking focused customers along with her team. Team discussion over the merits of each product helps to finalize the choices.
The result is a flyer packed full of a variety of client favorites/best sellers, special bulk purchases, an offering of new items and technology, items that are overstocked, items that have faded into the background due to lack of exposure, and the creation of unique kits all for industrial use.
"This is always an exciting opportunity for us to showcase some of the finest products in our inventory," remarked Kathy K., Purchasing Manager at KBC Tools and Machinery. "We want to ensure that our customers not only have access to reliable tools but also understand the unique benefits each item brings to their work."
Among the standout selections in the sales flyer is the Blubird Retractable Hose Reel bundled with a complimentary KBC 1-397-600S Blow Gun. This combo offers both durability and convenience, essential for any workshop environment. The hose reel features a popular size of 3/8 x 25', providing ample reach, while the included blow gun ensures a complete setup for the price for various cleaning tasks.
Additionally, to tackle common challenges faced by machine shops, such as unpleasant odors from their sump tanks during warm weather, the Zebra Odor Control Tablets were included—a reliable solution for maintaining a fresh and odor-free environment. These biodegradable tablets not only eliminate odors but also prioritize environmental safety, making them an ideal choice for conscientious businesses.
For machinists looking to streamline their calculations and increase efficiency, the Machinist Calc Pro 2 offers thousands of solutions at the touch of a button, empowering users to save time and minimize errors in their calculations. With features like materials and tool settings combined with DOC and WOC, this handheld calculator is a must-have for precision machining operations.
Recognizing the need for precision drilling, the #1-5 Cobalt Center Drill Set was chosen for its durability and versatility. Made of HS cobalt steel, these drills provide excellent wear resistance, outlasting high-speed center drills. Whether drilling into harder steel or stainless, this set offers the reliability and performance required for demanding applications.
In addition, the Starrett Hole Saw Kit provides essential cutting tools for a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and steel. With sizes ranging from 3/4" to 2-1/2", this kit offers versatility and precision for a wide range of projects. The hole saws are manufactured with hardened, heat-resistant, and positive rake high-speed steel teeth, ensuring durability and efficiency with each cut.
Furthermore, customers have access to reliable measuring equipment with the iGaging Height Gages. These innovative devices offer advanced features comparable to leading brands at a fraction of the cost, providing exceptional value without compromising on quality. With features like IP54 rating, inch, metric, and fraction readings, and SPC data output, these height gages are essential tools for precise measurements in any workshop.
"We're excited to present these carefully curated products to our customers," said Kathy. "Each item reflects our dedication to providing top-notch tools and equipment that meet the needs of modern machine shops."
With a keen eye for quality and practicality, KBC has assembled a collection of tools and equipment that is sure to resonate with customers seeking reliability and efficiency in their operations. Visit the KBC Tools and Machinery website www.kbctools.com for current sale flyers online to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
