NuPaths Awarded PAsmart Grant to Train Pennsylvania Residents for In-Demand Broadband Technician Roles
NuPaths received a PAsmart grant to meet the demand for skilled broadband technicians in Pennsylvania.
We are excited to launch this Broadband Technician Program in partnership with the PAsmart grant.”HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuPaths, a leading provider of IT training programs, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a prestigious PAsmart grant aimed at addressing the growing demand for skilled broadband technicians in Pennsylvania. This grant will facilitate the training of 20 individuals for entry-level positions in the broadband technician industry, equipping them with the necessary skills and certifications to excel in this rapidly evolving field.
The broadband technician industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, creating an urgent need for well-trained professionals. Through this initiative, NuPaths aims to bridge the skills gap by providing comprehensive training and 100% scholarships to eligible candidates. These scholarships cover the cost of the Network Technician pre-apprenticeship program, coupled with specialized fiber optics technician training, ensuring that participants are fully prepared for the demands of broadband job roles.
Key highlights of the program include:
*Live instructor-led sessions conducted online three nights a week, offering flexibility for working individuals.
*Five industry-recognized certifications, including CompTIA IT Fundamentals, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, and Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals.
*Specialized training in fiber optics technology, a crucial skill set in the broadband technician industry.
*Up to 8 college credits upon completion of the program, providing further opportunities for academic advancement.
*Career services support to assist graduates in securing employment in IT and/or the broadband industry.
"We are excited to launch this Broadband Technician Program in partnership with the PAsmart grant," said Andy Petroski, President at NuPaths. "With the support of this grant, we can offer valuable training opportunities to individuals seeking to enter the burgeoning field of broadband technology. Our comprehensive program, coupled with 100% scholarships, ensures that participants can embark on a rewarding career path with no financial barriers."
It is important to note that only 20 scholarships are available for this program, with start dates scheduled for May and September 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in this transformative training opportunity.
For more information about NuPaths and its programs, visit www.nupaths.org.
About PAsmart: Statewide Movement for Accountability, Readiness, and Training A statewide movement for accountability, readiness, and training, Governor Tom Wolf created PAsmart to help students and workers prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow. PAsmart connects Pennsylvanians with the information they need to succeed in our evolving economy. We know a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. That’s why PAsmart includes resources on education and training opportunities, apprenticeships, and STEM careers. PAsmart highlights a variety of career options with family-sustaining wages, including careers that don’t require a four-year college degree. To learn more, visit https://www.pasmart.pa.gov/.
About NuPaths: NuPaths is an IT and technology workforce development training provider and a registered pre-apprenticeship provider co-founded by Harrisburg University of Science & Technology. NuPaths offers training in 7 different programs over 26-weeks in Harrisburg and Philadelphia, PA, or online. Students can earn up to 6 industry certifications and up to 9 college credits in the NuPaths training programs. Harrisburg University offers innovative academic and research programs in science and technology that respond to local and global needs. The institution fosters a diverse community of learners, provides access and support to students who want to pursue a career in science and technology and supports business creation and economic development. To learn more, visit https://www.nupaths.org
