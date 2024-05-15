MDC offering hunter-education skills session May 25 in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a hunter-education skills session on May 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at Paradise Outfitters, 1500 S. Broadway in Oak Grove. The hunter-education skills session is the second half of the hunter-education certification process, taken after completing one of the knowledge-based options.

Students must be 11 years of age or older by the day of the class. Students will need to complete the knowledge session of the course prior to attending this skills session. The knowledge portion can be completed through an online offering or by completing chapter review questions from the student manual. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.

Registration is required for the May 25 offering at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200565