TechDemocracy Welcomes Tony Nawrocki as Vice President - Identity Services

Tony Nawrocki, VP-Identity Services, TechDemocracy

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechDemocracy, a leading provider of solution-agnostic, cybersecurity-focused services, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Tony Nawrocki as Vice President - Identity Services, effective May 6, 2024.

With over 28 years of experience in the technology industry building and managing world-class delivery teams, Mr. Nawrocki brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. His extensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) background positions him as a valuable addition to TechDemocracy's leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Nawrocki to TechDemocracy," said Sri Patibandla, CEO, and Todd Rossin, Co-CEO. "His commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our values. With Tony's leadership, we are confident in our ability to deliver tailored Identity Security solutions that empower businesses globally."

TechDemocracy specializes in fully managing IAM and cybersecurity solutions, integrating and operating the entire identity lifecycle under one umbrella. With over two decades of experience and hundreds of global engagements, TechDemocracy stands as a trusted partner in cybersecurity.

