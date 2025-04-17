TechDemocracy Joins Veza Identity Partner Program (VIPP) to Strengthen Identity Security Solutions for Customers

TechDemocracy Enters Strategic Partnership with Veza

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechDemocracy, a global cybersecurity firm with over 25 years of leadership in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is proud to announce itself as an integration services partner of Veza, the leading identity security platform for managing access governance across human and non-human identities.As a strategic member of Veza’s VIPP, TechDemocracy is rapidly scaling a Center of Excellence, anchored by an initial bench of 50+ Veza professionals across the U.S. and India. Each resource brings proven expertise in delivering complex IAM programs for Fortune 1000 enterprises, with a strong focus on agility, scalability, and compliance.In parallel, TechDemocracy is announcing the availability of its Field CISO team to host complimentary multi-day strategic workshops, designed to support organizations navigating critical decision points in their identity journeys. These workshops offer deep, hands-on guidance across high-impact topics including migration planning, coexistence strategies, business case development, implementation roadmaps, and next-generation architecture design spanning Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Non-Human Identity (NHI), and Privileged Access Management (PAM).Veza customers interested in taking advantage of this offer can engage TechDemocracy directly or coordinate through their Veza account executives or customer relationship managers.The partnership will also enable fast-track certification and integration of TechDemocracy’s identity accelerators including:● IdentityInsights – providing real-time identity risk metrics and compliance dashboards● IdentityShield – monitoring and securing the identity infrastructure stack● Managed Connector Services (powered By WSO2 and RPA) - extending Veza’s reach into complex on-prem and cloud-based legacy, monolith and cloud native application environments"Our customers are challenging us to integrate IGA with their broader cybersecurity investments and move faster by leveraging AI and GenAI.” said Viresh Garg, SVP of Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at TechDemocracy. “Veza is a category-of-one platform with AI natively infused across identity, access, and role analytics. This partnership enables customers to realize full value from Veza through TechDemocracy’s expertise and accelerators, while tightly aligning it with their security ecosystem.”“The identity security landscape is evolving rapidly, and businesses need strong partners to help them navigate today’s challenges,” said Tom Barsi, SVP of Ecosystems at Veza. “We are thrilled to welcome TechDemocracy into the VIPP, with their experience in human and non-human identity governance, they will play a key role in helping organizations strengthen their identity security posture while accelerating business growth through a partner-driven approach.”This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies- Veza expands its delivery capacity with an experienced partner, while TechDemocracy strengthens its portfolio with a next-generation IGA platform built for the multi-cloud hybrid enterprise supporting both human identities and NHI. Veza’s commitment to a 100% partner-first strategy ensures that partners like TechDemocracy receive the tools and support needed to deliver high-impact security solutions to customers worldwide.About TechDemocracyWith over two decades of cybersecurity expertise and 1600+ global engagements, TechDemocracy specializes in workforce IAM and customer identity & access management (CIAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), holistic cybersecurity, and managed security services. Combining cutting-edge technology, certified experts, and proven processes, the company helps organizations secure their digital infrastructure and manage risk. With a global presence in the US, India, Canada, and the Philippines, TechDemocracy fully manages identity security solutions throughout the entire identity journey. For more information, visit www.techdemocracy.com Contact us for more information.About VezaVeza is a leader in identity security, enabling organizations to secure and manage access to critical systems, applications, and data. Through its partner-first approach, Veza empowers businesses to implement comprehensive identity security strategies that drive compliance, operational efficiency, and risk reduction. www.veza.com

