Dave Brown USA Brings Indie Night Film Festival Home to the Bay Area, Making Its San Francisco Debut on June 1

CEO/ FOUNDER DAVE BROWN USA & HOSTED BY MORRIS CHESTNUT EARLY BIRD SPECIAL MAY 20TH & VIP

Two-time NAACP Award-winning actor Morris Chestnut will host the Indie Night Film Festival at AMC Kabuki 8 Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience as the Indie Night Film Festival returns for its 12th season on June 1, 2024, with an electrifying celebration and screening in San Francisco. Proudly sponsored by Dream Keeper initative San Francisco Human Rights Commission, the event will be hosted by 2x NAACP actor Morris Chestnut.

Red Carpet:11:00 AM / Showtime:12:00 PM

Founded by Veteran Filmmaker Dave Brown USA in 2012, the Indie Night Film Festival has blossomed into a beacon for independent filmmakers, fostering connections within the industry, showcasing diverse talent, and providing a platform for filmmakers to share their stories with appreciative audiences.

Each week, at the Los Angeles festival, it curates a captivating lineup of submissions, ranging from short films and documentaries to web series episodes and pilots. What sets Indie Night apart is its commitment to inclusivity, attracting top-tier talent alongside emerging filmmakers, making every screening a dynamic blend of creativity and community.

The festival's success in Los Angeles prompted Brown to take the show on the road, bringing Indie Night to cities across the country, starting with Atlanta last year. During the inaugural event, Brown, a Morehouse College alum, seized the opportunity to engage with students, sharing insights into the entertainment industry and encouraging them to submit their work for future festivals.

The 12th season kickoff promises to be a star-studded affair, set against the backdrop of the AMC Kabuki 8 in the Japan Center complex. Brown, a San Francisco native, is thrilled to return to his roots, joined onstage by acclaimed actor Morris Chestnut, known for his roles in iconic films like "Boyz in the Hood" and "The Best Man." Guiding the evening's festivities as master of ceremonies is DJ Q-Nice, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Special Guests: Datari Turner, a Film And Television Producer and President of Foxxhole Productions, Actor Keith Robinson, and Award Winning Filmmaker/Director/Producer Joslyn Rose Lyons.

Indie Night Film Festival continues to evolve, Brown remains dedicated to providing a platform for storytellers of all backgrounds to shine. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the scene, Indie Night welcomes your creative contributions, offering more opportunities for recognition and collaboration than ever before.

Following its San Francisco debut, the festival will return to the iconic TCL Chinese Theater every Saturday throughout the 2024 season, promising audiences a cinematic journey like no other.

For submission details and early-bird tickets, visit indienightff.com. Join the conversation on Instagram @indienightff or @davebrownusa.

About DaveBrownUSA: Raised in San Francisco, Dave Brown's passion for storytelling was ignited by his father, Dr. Rev. Amos Brown, a legendary civil rights activist and president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP. A graduate of Morehouse College, Brown started his journey to Hollywood, where he found inspiration and mentorship from friend and industry veteran actor Morris Chestnut.

In 2012, Brown's vision came to life with the founding of the Indie Night Film Festival, defying skeptics and critics to become a thriving hub for creativity and connection. Along the way, he forged friendships with luminaries like Jamie Foxx and earned accolades including the HAPA Award John Singleton Award, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award signed by Joe Biden for his philanthropic endeavors. With a doctorate in Entertainment and Media Studies, Brown continues to champion diversity and innovation in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark on the world of film.