Translate.One Announces Rebranding of Commit Global, inWhatLanguage, and Balthasar Ltd.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a distinguished global language service and technology company and a division of Trustpoint, one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US, proudly reveals the next phase of its strategic growth initiative. Following the recent acquisitions of Commit Global (November 2022), inWhatLanguage (March 2023), and Balthasar Ltd. (January 2024), Translate.One announces the rebranding of these entities to operate under the unified brand of Translate.One.
This rebranding effort underscores Translate.One’s commitment to streamlining operations, enhancing brand consistency, and delivering seamless language solutions to its global clients. As part of the rebranding process, clients of Commit Global, inWhatLanguage, and Balthasar Ltd. will now benefit from access to Translate.One’s comprehensive suite of language services and cutting-edge technology solutions.
“We are excited to embark on this rebranding journey as we integrate Commit Global, inWhatLanguage, and Balthasar Ltd. into the Translate.One family,” said Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. “This unified approach will enable us to better serve our clients, leverage synergies across our operations, and strengthen our position as a global leader in language services and technology.”
To complement the rebranding effort, Translate.One has launched a refreshed logo and a revamped website (www.translate.one) that reflect the company’s unified identity and showcase its expanded service offerings across various industries.
About Translate.One:
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
Effie Salourou
This rebranding effort underscores Translate.One’s commitment to streamlining operations, enhancing brand consistency, and delivering seamless language solutions to its global clients. As part of the rebranding process, clients of Commit Global, inWhatLanguage, and Balthasar Ltd. will now benefit from access to Translate.One’s comprehensive suite of language services and cutting-edge technology solutions.
“We are excited to embark on this rebranding journey as we integrate Commit Global, inWhatLanguage, and Balthasar Ltd. into the Translate.One family,” said Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. “This unified approach will enable us to better serve our clients, leverage synergies across our operations, and strengthen our position as a global leader in language services and technology.”
To complement the rebranding effort, Translate.One has launched a refreshed logo and a revamped website (www.translate.one) that reflect the company’s unified identity and showcase its expanded service offerings across various industries.
About Translate.One:
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
Effie Salourou
Translate.One
effie.salourou@translate.one
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn