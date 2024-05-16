Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,981 in the last 365 days.

FUCHS Develops Non-PFAS Based Alternative to PTFE Containing Lubricants

The RHEOLUBE 460P series is a line of PAO greases thickened with lithium soap and non-PFAS based additives that offer similar or improved performance compared to lubricants containing PTFE additives

The first of several planned non-PFAS based alternatives to fluorinated lubricants is launched with the RHEOLUBE 460P series.

Replicating the performance of PFPE and PTFE chemistries with non-PFAS material is challenging, but FUCHS has been hard at work developing alternatives for our most popular fluorinated products.”
— Dr. Amanda Stubbs, an R&D Group Lead of Grease at FUCHS Lubricants Company

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS is pleased to announce the release of the RHEOLUBE 460P series, a line of PAO greases thickened with lithium soap and non-PFAS based additives that offer similar or improved performance compared to lubricants containing PTFE additives. This comes after a ramp up in regulations proposed to limit or ban PFAS across nearly all manufacturing sectors.

“Non-PFAS based lubricants are not new. Many chemistries and additives are inherently free of PFAS and FUCHS has offered these for years. What is new is the non-PFAS based alternatives to fluorinated lubricants,” remarked Dr. Amanda Stubbs, an R&D Group Lead of Grease at FUCHS Lubricants Company.

Fluorinated lubricants have been historically used in extreme environments requiring advanced protection against wear, high temperatures, and chemical degradation. “Replicating the performance of PFPE and PTFE chemistries with non-PFAS material is challenging, but FUCHS has been hard at work developing alternatives for our most popular fluorinated products,” noted Dr. Stubbs.

The RHEOLUBE 460P series contains next generation additive technology for advanced lubricity and is recommended as a non-PFAS based alternative to PTFE-containing lubricants for the automotive industry.

This product was developed in close collaboration with customers who had previously used PTFE-containing lubricants to ensure that there was no loss in performance. The RHEOLUBE 460P series offers comparable performance to PTFE-containing lubricants and even improved performance in several key areas, including improved friction reduction, low temperature performance, and oil separation. This is the first of several planned non-PFAS based alternatives from FUCHS.

Kathleen Medeiros
FUCHS Lubricants Co.
+1 508-996-6721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

FUCHS Develops Non-PFAS Based Alternative to PTFE Containing Lubricants

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more