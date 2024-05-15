Xia Baolong continues inspection in the community

MACAU, May 15 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, visited a number of local associations and a school today, the third day of his visit to Macao.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Monday (13 May) for a seven-day inspection and research tour.

Today Director Xia’s first stop was in the morning at the headquarters of the Macao Federation of Trade Unions. He was accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, and the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong. There, representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions explained to Director Xia the various services offered to its members. He also visited its member book house. Mr Xia later held discussions with representatives from the federation, to learn about the current employment and labour situation in Macao.

Director Xia and his delegation later visited the Escola dos Moradores de Macau under the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, accompanied by the Chief Executive and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U. While at the school, Mr Xia interacted with students, watched their participation in extracurricular activities, and exchanged opinions with association and school representatives on the education-management and education services in Macao.

In the afternoon, Director Xia went on to visit a number of associations, in the company of Mr Ho and Secretary Ao Ieong. At the headquarters of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, Director Xia visited its archive room and learned about the history of the Macao education sector’s development, talking with retired teachers who were present and taking part in an activity. Director Xia also held a discussion with representatives of the association.

While at the Women's General Association of Macau service complex, Director Xia learned about the services provided by the association and toured the family service centre, and the education and training centre. Mr Xia interacted with instructors and students. He also held discussions with representatives of the association, expressing interest in issues relating to women's welfare and family support work in Macao.

The last stop today for Director Xia was to the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, to learn about the history of the association and the evolution of overseas Chinese-related matters. During the discussion session, Director Xia and representatives of the association exchanged views on issues such as continuing to make use of the power of the overseas Chinese community, further integrating internal and external affairs through the vast overseas Chinese network, enhancing people-to-people connections, and helping Macao continue to achieve positive results in terms of its development.