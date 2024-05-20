CapTech Reaches Platinum Partner Status with Camunda

This partnership fuses Camunda’s process orchestration tools and CapTech’s technical guidance to deliver exceptional value to our clients.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm, announced that it has been named a Platinum Partner with Camunda, the leader in process orchestration. This achievement allows CapTech to further empower businesses to enhance automation capabilities and improve agility with Camunda’s industry-leading process orchestration platform.

CapTech is now one of nine Platinum Camunda Partners and operates in North America, indicating a deep understanding of the platform and how it can be leveraged to provide best-in-class solutions to their clients. This partnership enables organizations to seamlessly automate their most complex processes while gaining powerful insights from their data.

“We are proud to elevate our relationship with Camunda,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “This partnership fuses Camunda’s process orchestration tools and CapTech’s technical guidance to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Camunda's process orchestration tools paired with CapTech's deep expertise in transformative technology solutions gives clients tools to improve their business-critical processes and kickstart their digital transformation journeys. This collaboration will help organizations across industries streamline operations, simplify processes, and accelerate time-to-market.

“A new study underscores that 96% of executives acknowledge the crucial role of automation in driving digital transformation,” said Christiana Christenson, VP Global Partners, Camunda. “However, its advancement is often hindered by complexity. Camunda supports organizations in maximizing their automation value by offering process orchestration software, which coordinates the different people, systems, and devices in an end-to-end process.

Through the worldwide Camunda Connect Partner Program, comprehensive training and assistance are offered, equipping partners with the necessary tools to overcome obstacles in automation. We congratulate CapTech for achieving the level of Certified Platinum Partner.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. For more information about Camunda, please visit: camunda.com.