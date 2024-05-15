Reappointments to the Northern Ireland Museums Council

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, has reappointed Nora Douds as the Chair of the Northern Ireland Museums Council (NIMC) Board. Mrs Douds has served as the Chair from 1 March 2021.

He has also reappointed Nuala Toman as Director to the NIMC Board. Ms Toman has served in this position from 1 March 2021.

The appointments are effective from 1 March 2024 until 29 February 2027.

NIMC covers a range of local museums such as the Armagh County Museum and the Linen Hall Library in Belfast and encourages a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable museum sector. Through initiatives such as the ‘Reimagine, Remake, Replay’ and ‘Dementia Friendly Museums’ projects, as well as its various grant programmes, the Council seeks to widen its outreach and enable new audiences to enjoy and engage with museums.

The NIMC Chair requires a time commitment of approximately 12-14 days per annum, with the Director positions requiring a time commitment of at least 4 days and no more than 8 days per annum. The Chair and Director positions are unpaid. However travel and subsistence allowances are payable in line with NI Civil Service rates.

These appointments have been made in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland’s (CPA NI) Code of Practice. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, CPA NI requires the political activity of appointees to be published. Any relevant details are provided in the below biographies.

Biographical Details:

Nora is a self-employed Business Consultant (Podd Consulting) and is currently advisor to the board of directors of two hospitality businesses. With a rich background in the hospitality industry, she has fulfilled diverse roles, notably as the General Manager for several hotels. In her current role, she designs and facilitates leadership and management training programmes for large hospitality groups. Previously, has been actively engaged as a business mentor for various councils. As Chair of NIMC, Nora brings her knowledge and experience in the hospitality and tourism sectors and leadership development to the Board. She does not hold any other public appointments and has not undertaken any political activity in the last five years.

Nuala is the Project Manager for Future Screens NI where she is responsible for the development and delivery of its Economic Investment Strategy. She has experience in a range of senior roles of developing strategic plans and budgets, and dealing with public finance. She has experience with community development, skills of which she will bring to the Board, for example as Chair of Breastival and Member of the Women’s Budget Group. She is a political member on the Education Authority Board from 1 April 2015. This has a time commitment of 4 days per month and remuneration of £8,800 per year. In the last 5 years she has undertaken political activity for Sinn Féin.

